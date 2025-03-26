Azzi Fudd’s brother drops 3-word reaction after UConn star spoke about her future on the Geno Auriemma-led squad

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Mar 26, 2025 19:12 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas St. at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
UConn star Azzi Fudd announced she will return for another year with the Huskies instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. Many experts projected her as a top pick in the draft.

Her brother, Jose Fudd, who plays guard for the University of Mary Washington, expressed his support on Instagram. He shared a photo of Azzi with the caption:

"One more year."
Jose Fudd sends support for sister, UConn&#039;s Azzi Fudd on IG. Image via @jose_fudd
Jose and Azzi are adopted siblings. Both of their parents were basketball players. Their mother, Katie Fudd, played at NC State and Georgetown before she joined the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 WNBA draft. Their father, Tim Fudd, played basketball at American University.

They have an older brother, Thomas, and another adopted younger brother, Jon.

Azzi Fudd to return to UConn next season

Azzi Fudd announced her return in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year🤗😝😏 #onemoreyear," she captioned the post.
Fudd joined UConn in 2021 as a No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 and has become an integral squad member alongside star senior guard Paige Bueckers. However, she missed the 2023 season after she tore her ACL and then missed three games in December after another knee injury.

Fudd has had a standout season with the UConn Huskies, averaging 13.4 points per game and contributing significantly to the team's success as they advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after defeating South Dakota State.

Edited by Ribin Peter
