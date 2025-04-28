Azzi Fudd's brother drops latest IG dump with alleged girlfriend repping her UConn jersey

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd's brother, Jose Fudd, grabbed the limelight after he dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram with his alleged girlfriend, Layla Royster.

Ad

There were three images, and on two of them, Layla was seen sporting a UConn Huskies jersey celebrating Azzi Fudd and the team's National Championship victory.

Ad

Trending

Azzi Fudd, who is the daughter of Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd and Tim Fudd, has three brothers: Jose, Jon and Thomas. Jose and Jon are Azzi's younger brothers, whereas Thomas is older than her.

Her younger siblings grew up in the family under stressful circumstances. They were initially fostered by their paternal grandmother until she had stage 4 lung cancer. Just before her passing, Fudd's parents, Tim and Katie, adopted them in 2011.

Jose Fudd is studying at the University of Mary Washington and plays for the Eagles at the Division III level of men's basketball. The 6-foot-1 point guard is in an alleged relationship with Layla Foyster, who is studying at the same Mary Washington University and represents the women's soccer team.

Ad

Azzi Fudd is returning to the UConn Huskies for her final year

Azzi Fudd played a big role in helping Geno Auriemma's Huskies to win the National Championship this year. She dropped a masterclass in the title clash with 28 points, five rebounds and two assists, helping the Huskies overcome the South Carolina Gamecocks.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Her exploits in the final and throughout the NCAA Tournament saw her earn the NCAA Tournament's 'Most Outstanding Player' award. The young guard was also named in the First-Team All-Big East. Amid all the injuries, this was her redemption season, where she won it all.

Ad

She averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game whilst shooting 47.4% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the three-point line. She had the opportunity to enter the WNBA draft, but she chose to return to UConn for the final year of her eligibility.

With seniors like Paige Griffin, Aubrey Griffin, and Kaitlyn Chen moving on from the team and taking their next step in the WNBA, it is now up to Fudd to be the face of the team, as Auriemma aims to defend the National Championship crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here