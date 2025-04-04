Azzi Fudd’s brother Jose drops 2-word reaction to hype up UConn star’s photoshoot ahead of Final Four

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies will play in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament against the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins on Friday. Ahead of the game, the March Madness Instagram account posted pictures of the Huskies players on Wednesday.

Fudd's brother, Jose, shared the photo of his sister on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Sophisticated baddie."

Jose Fudd hyping up his sister (Credit: Instagram/@jose_fidd)

Jose Fudd was adopted by Azzi Fudd's parent when he was five years old. He was previously under the foster care of the UConn guard's paternal grandmother but had to be shifted after her cancer diagnosis.

Jose is a freshman playing for the Mary Washington Eagles. His love for basketball is largely thanks to him being Azzi's training partner while growing up.

“I guess I helped him, but he helped me so much in my process as well,” Azzi Fudd said per the Washington Post. “By being my rebounder and passer literally every day and they would cry, complain about it and obviously didn’t have a choice.

"They are my little brothers, my mom would tell them what to do, but still they were there every day helping me.”

Azzi Fudd set to return to UConn for one more season

Azzi Fudd's time at UConn has been less than great as she struggled with injuries and missed last season with an ACL tear. She made a return to playing in November and has since been a crucial part of the Huskies' campaign.

With her performing incredibly well, Fudd had the option of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, joining her teammate Paige Bueckers. However, the guard will return for her final season, she announced last week.

When talking to ESPN about her decision, Fudd shared how UConn coach Geno Auriemma helped with the decision.

"He said, 'I would say 10 games, maybe, you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is and so you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving,'" Fudd said. "You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Before that, Fudd and UConn have an important task as they hope to win the national championship with the Huskies. UConn last won a championship in 2016. The Final Four game is scheduled for 9:30 pm EST.

