Azzi Fudd’s teammate Allie Ziebell shares 2025 WNBA draft day snaps supporting Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen & more

UConn women's basketball forward Allie Ziebell attended the 2025 WNBA draft to support former Huskies teammates Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin. Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick at the draft, selected by the Dallas Wings. Chen got selected by the Golden State Valkyries as the 30th overall, while Griffin was selected 37th overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

On Saturday, on Instagram, Ziebell posted a series of snaps from the event featuring her posing with her teammates, including Azzi Fudd and fellow Husky freshman Sarah Strong. The snaps also featured walking on the orange carpet and the moment Bueckers rose to walk up to the stage.

"Draft night," Ziebell captioned the photos.

According to ESPN, Ziebell joined UConn as the seventh overall recruit in the class of 2024. Before joining the Huskies, the freshman guard won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup. She also earned the 2023 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year and was named a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American as a senior.

However, Ziebell did not see much playing time, averaging only 2.8 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 39.5% shooting last season. With Bueckers gone to the professional levels, the Wisconsin native is expected to take on bigger roles in the coming season as UConn prepares to maintain a fantastic run.

Azzi Fudd reveals plans to replace Paige Bueckers as UConn leader

Azzi Fudd is returning for one more year at UConn women's basketball, not for any sentiments, but to complete an unfinished business. With Paige Bueckers gone to the WNBA, Fudd is expected to take on a leadership role for the Huskies, a task she is skilled at.

"Paige is going to be gone, so I can't rely on her to speak and do all that [leadership] stuff, on and off the court," Fudd said, per ESPN. "I will have to be in that position."

The senior guard led the team to the program's 12th national championship title after a commanding 82–59 win over defending champions, South Carolina, on Apr. 6. Now entering her final year in collegiate basketball, Fudd knows she cannot afford to be passive on the court and has enlisted the help of head coach Geno Auriemma to push her harder and hold her accountable.

"There's no more, 'Oh, next year,'" Fudd said. "Next year is the year, well this year first, but next year, I want to get all these things done, and I want to make sure that him and all the other coaches, even my teammates, are on my back, making sure that I'm being held accountable for everything."

Meanwhile, Auriemma said Fudd's decision to return for another year is her chance to prove to everyone the impact she can make in UConn and college basketball in general.

