Azzi Fudd skips past question regarding UConn future; sets her focus on March Madness

UConn star Azzi Fudd is yet to decide whether she will return to the Huskies next season or declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. For now, though, Fudd is focused on doing her best for UConn at March Madness.

On Tuesday, Fudd appeared on SportsCenter to preview UConn's NCAA Tournament and was asked whether this year's March Madness would be her final tournament.

"I feel like I've been doing a great job of just staying present," Fudd said (3:01). "I mean, the selection show gave us a great idea. We're just excited and I'm just excited and focused on what lies ahead."

"And I'll make my decision when I need to. With my coaches and my family [involved]. But right now, I'm just focused on Saturday."

Fudd began her college basketball career at UConn in 2021. She has one more year of college eligibility remaining after this season. As a freshman, Fudd was part of the Huskies team that reached the national championship game. However, UConn lost to South Carolina at the finals.

Fudd is enjoying her best scoring season as a senior. She is averaging 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She has helped the Huskies win the regular season title and the Big East Tournament. Now, she appears to have set her sights on winning a national title.

Fudd is likely to make a decision on her future after the NCAA Tournament.

Azzi Fudd's UConn will square off against Arkansas State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Azzi Fudd's No. 2-seeded UConn will face No. 15-seeded Arkansas State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Huskies are tipped as the favorite to win their opening game of March Madness, and Fudd is expected to play a critical role for the team.

It will be interesting to see whether Fudd and Co. can end the Huskies' nine-year drought without a national title this season.

