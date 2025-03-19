  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Azzi Fudd skips past question regarding UConn future; sets her focus on March Madness

Azzi Fudd skips past question regarding UConn future; sets her focus on March Madness

By Arnold
Modified Mar 19, 2025 07:20 GMT
Creighton v Connecticut - Source: Getty
Creighton v Connecticut - Source: Getty

UConn star Azzi Fudd is yet to decide whether she will return to the Huskies next season or declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. For now, though, Fudd is focused on doing her best for UConn at March Madness.

Ad

On Tuesday, Fudd appeared on SportsCenter to preview UConn's NCAA Tournament and was asked whether this year's March Madness would be her final tournament.

"I feel like I've been doing a great job of just staying present," Fudd said (3:01). "I mean, the selection show gave us a great idea. We're just excited and I'm just excited and focused on what lies ahead."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And I'll make my decision when I need to. With my coaches and my family [involved]. But right now, I'm just focused on Saturday."
youtube-cover
Ad

Fudd began her college basketball career at UConn in 2021. She has one more year of college eligibility remaining after this season. As a freshman, Fudd was part of the Huskies team that reached the national championship game. However, UConn lost to South Carolina at the finals.

Fudd is enjoying her best scoring season as a senior. She is averaging 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She has helped the Huskies win the regular season title and the Big East Tournament. Now, she appears to have set her sights on winning a national title.

Ad

Fudd is likely to make a decision on her future after the NCAA Tournament.

Azzi Fudd's UConn will square off against Arkansas State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

UConn star Azzi Fudd - Source: Getty
UConn star Azzi Fudd - Source: Getty

Azzi Fudd's No. 2-seeded UConn will face No. 15-seeded Arkansas State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Ad

The Huskies are tipped as the favorite to win their opening game of March Madness, and Fudd is expected to play a critical role for the team.

It will be interesting to see whether Fudd and Co. can end the Huskies' nine-year drought without a national title this season.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी