Azzi Fudd sparks buzz with custom tee for GF Paige Bueckers at Wings vs. Liberty showdown

Azzi Fudd made headlines on Monday, showing up at the Dallas Wings-New York Liberty game wearing a special shirt for her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.The white tee had the message “I 💙PB,” with Paige’s jersey No. 5 inside the heart. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers, in her first season with the Wings, delivered a big performance in the 92-82 win over the defending champions. She recorded 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, proving once again why she was picked No. 1 in this year's draft.The former UConn star has settled in well at the pro level, showing confidence, skill and leadership.Bueckers’ relationship with Fudd has become one of the most popular stories in women’s basketball. Fudd caused a stir online in June with a mirror selfie, showing her phone case with “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.Bueckers has since made their relationship official during the WNBA All-Star orange carpet on July 19, confirming the rumors fans had long talked about.While Bueckers has started her new chapter in the WNBA, Fudd chose to return to the Huskies for one more year, noting that she wants to keep improving.Over the summer, she has been training, mentoring young players and spending time with loved ones.Azzi Fudd shared reason behind nickname Paige Bueckers gave herAzzi Fudd revealed the nickname Paige Bueckers gave her and the reason behind it.“I think Paige made a comment about how I'm the princess because coach (Geno Auriemma) doesn't yell at me and somehow that morphed into people calling me ‘The People's Princess,’&quot; Fudd said on July 22, via “Good Game With Sarah Spain.” “Yeah, I'm not really sure. I know I'm not mad about it though.”Although they are on different paths, the connection between them remains strong. As Bueckers continues to shine in Dallas, Azzi is preparing for her final collegiate season and cheering for her girlfriend from the stands.