Azzi Fudd Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Tennessee (Feb. 6) 

Azzi Fudd produced 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals but that wasn't enough as No. 5 UConn succumbed to No. 19 Tennessee in a rivalry game on Thursday at Food City Center in Knoxville.

The 5-foot-11 Fudd shot 3-of-9 from the field – including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line – and made two of her free throw attempts in a 29-minute performance. The loss broke the Huskies' four-game winning streak against the Lady Vols, who cut the series deficit to 17-10.

The senior guard missed her first two attempts but had one rebound and two assists in the first 10 minutes to help UConn grab a 19-17 advantage.

Fudd would score her first two points on two charities at the 1:05 mark of the second quarter. She followed that up with a triple off a steal which hiked the Huskies' lead to seven 39-32.

Fudd made her second three-pointer with 2:52 left in the third frame to reduce Tennessee's deficit to 54-50. It would take her 10 minutes to score on a jumper that chopped down the Lady Vols' edge to one, with 2:33 remaining.

With the deficit standing at 80-76, Fudd missed a layup on a quick-two play with eight ticks left and grabbed her miss to pass to Paige Bueckers, who then misfired a last-ditch triple, sealing the team's fate.

Here are Azzi Fudd's final stats in UConn's loss to Tennessee:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Azzi Fudd 29 10 3 2 3 0 3-9 2-4 2-2 3 3

Huskies vs. Lady Vols' Game Recap: UConn misfires, loses to Tennessee

UConn failed to extend its dominance over Tennessee, misfiring all game to lose by four points, 80-76, on Thursday night.

The Huskies' offense was impeded by the Lady Vols' excellent defense, forcing the Geno Auriemma-coached squad to shoot 40.3% from the field (29-of-72), including a 5-of-20 clip from the 3-point line.

UConn was also outhustled off the boards, with Tennessee grabbing 46 rebounds (29 from the defensive glass). The Huskies could only muster 34 rebounds, 21 from the defensive end.

The visitors came up with a 20-13 edge in assists and put up more steals (10-6). The Huskies even forced 19 Tennessee turnovers but they couldn't capitalize on these advantages, as the Lady Vols shot better, making 32 of 70 attempts from the field.

The loss will likely affect UConn's Top 25 ranking as they lost to a Top 25 team for the third time in six games. This is a concerning trend that Huskies coach Geno Auriemma needs to address 10 days before their much-anticipated clash against No. 2 South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 16.

