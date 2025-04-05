Azzi Fudd Stats Tonight: How did UConn star perform vs UCLA in Women's March Madness Final Four (Apr. 4)

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies advanced to the national championship game on Friday night, crushing the UCLA Bruins 85-51 in the Final Four at Amalie Arena. Fudd was one of three players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who reached the finals of the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in program history.

Fudd delivered for coach Geno Auriemma, scoring 19 points. She shot 7-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Fudd also had three steals and one assist in 31 minutes of action.

Fudd wreaked havoc against the UCLA defense in the first half, with all of her 19 points coming during that period. She accounted for almost half of the Huskies' offense as UConn raced to a 42-22 lead at the break.

Here are Azzi Fudd's stats from the game against the UCLA Bruins:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Azzi Fudd 31 19 0 1 7-12 3-5 2-2 0-0 3 0 1 2

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers provide offensive help to Azzi Fudd in Final Four win over UCLA

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers provided offensive help to Azzi Fudd, combining for 38 points in the rout. Strong punished the UCLA defense, scoring a team-high 22 points. She shot 9-for-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

It was the third time in this year's NCAA Tournament that Strong has scored at least 20 points in a game. She scored 20 points in her March Madness debut against Arkansas State and dropped 22 points in the Elite Eight win over the top-seeded USC Trojans.

Strong also contributed in other departments, recording eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action. She entered the contest averaging 16.1 points on 58.0% field-goal shooting.

Azzi Fudd (#35) of the UConn Huskies speaks to the media after they defeated the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena on April 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Paige Bueckers failed to extend her 30-point streak against UCLA, scoring just 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting. She averaged 35.0 ppg in the March Madness wins over South Dakota State, Oklahoma and USC. Bueckers also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win over the Bruins.

Next up for the UConn Huskies is a championship showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks, who advanced to the title game following their 74-57 win over the Texas Longhorns. Te-Hina Paopao and Joyce Edwards starred for South Carolina, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the Final Four.

