"Azzi is a STUD": Fans join Kevin Durant's support for Paige Bueckers & UConn trio who crushed South Carolina in title game

Paige Bueckers' UConn crushed South Carolina 82-59 in the national title game on Sunday. Many fans on social media sent their congratulations to the Huskies players for their triumph, and even NBA superstar Kevin Durant hyped up UConn's big three — Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

"Azzi is just surgical..Paige is just an all around monster….Sarah strong, my goodness, how did u get so good so early??? Great bump on ESPN," Durant tweeted.

Several fans agreed with Durant, while expressing their views on the UConn stars.

"Even my GOAT knows! Azzi is a STUD," one tweeted.

"Ball knower," another added.

"These girls are built different straight-up legends in the making!" a third commented.

Others continued to wax lyrical on the championship-winning UConn team.

"Sarah strong built like a lab experiment fr and Azzi...she's just Azzi," one added.

"Word. 3 best players on the floor all wearing blue. It’s almost that simple." a user tweeted.

"Azzi and Sarah killed us. Happy for them and Paige," a fan commented.

Fudd and Strong posted 24 points each in the final. Meanwhile, UConn icon Bueckers added 17 points.

The Huskies also shut down some of South Carolina's biggest offensive threats, allowing Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson team-highs of 10 points each.

UConn legend Paige Bueckers leaves college basketball as a national champion

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers enrolled at UConn in 2020 and announced earlier this year that she was leaving for the WNBA after this season. The Huskies legend had a perfect parting gift for the team, winning the national title in her final collegiate game.

Bueckers had also led the Huskies to the championship game in 2022, but lost to South Carolina at the final hurdle. On Sunday, UConn got the better of the same opponent three years later.

Bueckers, a three-time Big East Player of the Year, is highly projected to go as the top pick at this year's WNBA draft. The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick this year, and are expected to use it on the UConn superstar.

