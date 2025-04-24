  • home icon
  "Back home": College hoops fans content as Syracuse transfer Chris Bell commits to California

“Back home”: College hoops fans content as Syracuse transfer Chris Bell commits to California

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:27 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - SMU vs Syracuse - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - SMU vs Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Former Syracuse men's basketball forward Chris Bell has announced his commitment to California ahead of the 2025-26 season. Bell, a junior with the Orange this past season, entered the transfer portal on March 24.

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton shared the news.

"Syracuse transfer wing Chris Bell has committed to Cal, he told @on3 🐻. The 6-7 junior and Concord, California native averaged 9.3 PPG this season, shooting 42% from three in ACC play. Over his three-year career at Syracuse, Bell knocked down 170 three-pointers, ranking among the top 15 in school history," the post was captioned.
College hoop fans were excited about the news and took to the comment section to hail the transfer as a homecoming for Bell, a native of Concord, California.

"Let’s go boy!" A fan wrote.
"Lets get that get back kid🤞🏾," another fan wrote.
"Back Home👀," a fan commented.
"Sheeesshhhh👀👀," another fan commented.
College hoop fans react to Chris Bell&#039;s commitment to California on IG. Image via @tiptonedits
College hoop fans react to Chris Bell's commitment to California on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

Here are more reactions from fans hailing the bell for returning home.

"My guy is coming home!" A fan wrote.
"Coming home ✈️✈️," another fan wrote.
"Good luck @_chris.bell," a fan commented.
"Congrats @_chris.bell," another fan wrote.
College hoop fans react to Chris Bell&#039;s commitment to California on IG. Image via @tiptonedits
College hoop fans react to Chris Bell's commitment to California on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

Bell attended De La Salle High School for three years before enrolling in Wasatch Academy in Utah for the 2021-22 season. He received offers from Maryland, Creighton, Rutgers, Mississippi, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Washington, and San Diego State before deciding to join Syracuse, where he spent three years.

Chris Bell is the sixth player to join California

Chris Bell has reportedly found a new home with the California Bears, but he is not the only player to join Mark Madsen's team ahead of the new season. Bell is the sixth player to join the Bears after Grand Canyon transfer Sammie Yeanay, Delaware transfer John Camden, Loyola-Maryland transfer Milos Ilic, Campbell transfer Nolan Dorsey and Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames.

During his three years with the Orange, Bell, a skilled 3-point shooter, made 170 shots. During the 2024-25 season, he started 13 of 33 games, averaging 21.5 minutes, 9.3 points, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Bell also led Syracuse with 47 3-pointers and his ability is what Cal needs after ranking 16th of the 18 ACC teams in 3-point shooting of 31.5 percent this past season.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
