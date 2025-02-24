"Back on Top," "They'll lose to UConn": Fans have mixed reactions as Texas WBB headlines AP Top 25 poll after 21 years

Texas' women's basketball team is on top of the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years. After a week in which then top-ranked Notre Dame fell to the then No. 13 N.C. State, Texas took the No. 1 spot on Monday.

Ad

ESPN shared this week's AP poll on X on Monday afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans had mixed reactions to the Longhorns coming in at No. 1. Texas fans were excited about the historic top ranking.

"Hook 'em! 21 years later and Texas is back on top!🤘🏀"

A Texas fan replies to ESPN's post on X

"Great job Ladies! Keep it up"

Ad

An X user leaves an encouraging comment

Others argued that Texas doesn't deserve to be the top-ranked team.

Ad

"So they're just ranking anyone number 1 now?"

A reply questions Texas being in the top spot

"UCLA should still be 1👀"

Ad

Someone says UCLA should be No. 1

Some replies said that they believe Texas will lose when it matters most.

Ad

"They'll lose to UCONNNNNNN when it counts!"

An X user says Texas will lose to UConn

"We'll see next month," one reply read with a GIF of the UCLA women's basketball team.

Ad

A reply suggests that Texas will fall to UCLA in March Madness

Texas' journey to the top

The Longhorns entered the 2024-25 season in the No. 4 spot after an NCAA Tournament run that ended at the Elite Eight last season.

Ad

Texas held steady in this spot until Week 4 when the team fell to No. 5. Vic Schaefer's squad was right back at fourth the next week and has spent just four weeks outside of the top five this season.

Texas has been sneaking up the AP Poll as of late, having re-entered the top five in Week 13. The next week, the Longhorns overtook the No. 4 spot and the week after that, No. 3.

Ad

Wins in Week 15 over ranked SEC foes, the then No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats and the then No. 5 LSU Tigers, allowed the Longhorns to take the No. 2 spot last week.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Texas had no Week 16 matchups but was aided by Notre Dame's double-overtime loss at then No. 13 N.C. State on Sunday. UCLA had a good week, with wins over then No. 25 Illinois and Iowa, but the Bruins' loss to No. 4 USC on Feb. 13 still seems fresh on voters' minds.

Ad

It has left UCLA unable to catapult from No. 3 to No. 1 this week. Instead, the Bruins took over the No. 2 spot from Texas, who became the top-ranked team.

In what has been a wildly competitive women's basketball season, hoops fans are divided over whether the Longhorns deserve the No. 1 AP poll ranking. Texas will look to prove itself as March Madness quickly approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here