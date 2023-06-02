Angel Reese continues her rise to superstardom as she makes a cameo in a music video. Reese appeared on Latto and Cardi B's Put It On Da Floor Again, which was released on Friday.

The LSU star has been on a roll after winning the NCAA championship earlier this year. She has racked up NIL deals left and right, with an estimated worth of $1.4 million.

Put It On Da Floor Again is a remix to Latto's Put It On Da Floor, which was released last month. At one point in the song, Cardi B referenced Reese and the LSU Tigers with the lyrics, "I been balling so damn hard, could've went to LSU."

Angel Reese was excited to appear in the music video, which was filmed in Atlanta. Reese took to Twitter to share several comments and snippets of the video. One of her tweets read:

"I told y'all i wanted to be a video vixen."

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel i told y’all i wanted to be a video vixen i told y’all i wanted to be a video vixen😭

Fans of the LSU star went wild on Twitter and congratulated her for all the success she has received over the past few months. Reese faced a lot of backlash since taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark toward the end of the championship game.

One fan said:

"Bag after bag love to see it."

Another fan tweeted:

"LSU queen along with other Queens."

Here are other reactions to Reese's cameo:

jahmelia @x0jahmelia @niytstarr Wake it uppppp like I love to see it @niytstarr Wake it uppppp like I love to see it

🔥 @malfromoutwest_ @Reese10Angel I’m gone be real stink you getting a lot of attention rn and i love it @Reese10Angel I’m gone be real stink you getting a lot of attention rn and i love it 😘

However, not all people on Twitter liked what they see from the LSU star.

One fan commented:

"I bet you will lose the next game."

Another one said:

"This bch got her 15 mins of fame and started being messy. Latto is Angel Reese, Nicki is LeBron."

Saka @comonacone @Reese10Angel This bch got her 15 mins of fame and started being messy. Latto is Angel Reese, Nicki is LeBron @Reese10Angel This bch got her 15 mins of fame and started being messy. Latto is Angel Reese, Nicki is LeBron 😂😭

Reese clapped back at her haters on Twitter, saying:

"I'm sooo used to this now it don't even bother me. It be you own people everytime."

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel IT BE YO OWN PEOPLE EVERYTIME but thank you sissyyy love you alwaysssss Breezyyy 🤩 @breezyhalll Just sick. Literally ill. Hating doesn’t get tiring AND boring? As a black man just blatantly hating on another black woman 🤮. Get a grip and go find Jesus! twitter.com/eshunespn/stat… Just sick. Literally ill. Hating doesn’t get tiring AND boring? As a black man just blatantly hating on another black woman 🤮. Get a grip and go find Jesus! twitter.com/eshunespn/stat… https://t.co/IoeBoiExVY girl i’m sooo used to this now it don’t even bother meIT BE YO OWN PEOPLE EVERYTIME but thank you sissyyy love you alwaysssss twitter.com/breezyhalll/st… girl i’m sooo used to this now it don’t even bother me😭 IT BE YO OWN PEOPLE EVERYTIME but thank you sissyyy love you alwaysssss twitter.com/breezyhalll/st…

Angel Reese made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier this month

Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers

In addition to winning the NCAA championship and millions worth of NIL deals, Angel Reese made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier this month. Reese was one of several personalities who were part of SI's swimsuit issue for 2023.

SI's swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day praised the LSU star for being an advocate of women's basketball. Reese, as well as Iowa's Caitlin Clark, represents the next generation of lady hoopers that could take it to the next level.

"Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard," Day said.

