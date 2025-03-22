  • home icon
  Ball State vs. Ole Miss: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Ball State vs. Ole Miss: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 02:18 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Texas vs Ole Miss - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Texas vs Ole Miss - Source: Imagn

The fifth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels (21-10) secured an 83-65 win over the 12th-seeded Ball State Cardinals (27-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Regional 1 in Spokane. They will advance to the Round of 32 on Sunday to take on the fourth-seeded Baylor Bears.

The Rebels just dominated from the jump and were able to build an early lead based on the ability to grab rebounds throughout the game as they coasted to the victory. Starr Jacobs for them had 18 points and 11 rebounds to dominate. Ally Becki led the Cardinals with 19 points and two assists but she was not able to do enough.

Let's take a closer look at the Ball State vs. Ole Miss box score and see how this game eventually turned out.

Ball State vs. Ole Miss box score

Ball State vs. Ole Miss box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Ball State1211162665
Ole Miss2116271983
Ball State Cardinals box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Marie KieferF2-80-22-305110346
Alex RichardF2-60-02-202000246
Madelyn BischoffG2-91-51-103000116
Ally BeckiG8-163-60-0132013219
Lachelle AustinG6-131-60-1081002013
Elise StuckF0-10-14-403100114
Maliyah JohnsonF2-30-01-113010145
Tessa TowersC1-10-00-000000012
Grace KingeryG0-10-10-000001000
Zuri RansomG0-10-00-000100000
Olivia SmithG 0-10-00-000000000
Hailey SmithG 1-11-10-000000013
Sydney BoldenG0-00-01-201000001
Ole Miss Rebels box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Starr JacobsF6-70-06-84112212218
Tameiya SadlerG2-51-40-015420145
Kennedy Todd-WilliamsG5-142-53-46110101215
Madison ScottG6-120-13-4152032115
KK DeansG0-60-40-001000139
Heloisa CarreraF1-20-00-001000002
Rhema CollinsF0-00-01-201100011
Kharyssa RichardsonF2-30-00-013300014
Christeen IwualaF3-100-02-226210018
Fatumata DjaloG0-10-00-200000000
Sira ThienouG 2-40-12-222101036
Mariyah NoelG 2-60-30-015000004
Ayanna ThompsonG 2-41-20-001000035
Ball State vs. Ole Miss Game Summary

The Ball State Cardinals did not have the best shooting game as they combined to shoot 24-of-61 (39.3%) from the floor, 6-of-22 (27.3%) from the 3-point line, and 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the free-throw line. The team also struggled on the glass as they had 31 total rebounds (five offensive, 26 defensive) and only recorded six assists compared to their 13 turnovers.

The Cardinals were able to post a pair of steals and blocks in this game as well. The team had a methodical approach throughout the four quarters with only two fast break points and scored eight points off turnovers. They had a seven-point lead at one point early in the game but could not keep the momentum going.

The Ole Miss Rebels fared slightly better from the field as they were 31-of-74 (41.9%) from the field and 4-of-20 (20.0%) from distance. They did have the edge from the charity stripe as they went 17-of-24 (70.8%). The team crashed the boards with certainty as they had 53 total rebounds (18 offensive, 35 defensive). The team also showcased their passing with 15 assists to eight turnovers.

Their defense was able to record six steals as well as five blocks to secure the win. They also were playing a methodical brand of basketball with only four fast break points as well as 46 points in the paint to continue drawing fouls. They were able to coast in the second half and got to rest ahead of the Round of 32 game.

Edited by Brad Taningco
