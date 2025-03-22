Ball State vs. Ole Miss: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The fifth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels (21-10) secured an 83-65 win over the 12th-seeded Ball State Cardinals (27-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Regional 1 in Spokane. They will advance to the Round of 32 on Sunday to take on the fourth-seeded Baylor Bears.

The Rebels just dominated from the jump and were able to build an early lead based on the ability to grab rebounds throughout the game as they coasted to the victory. Starr Jacobs for them had 18 points and 11 rebounds to dominate. Ally Becki led the Cardinals with 19 points and two assists but she was not able to do enough.

Let's take a closer look at the Ball State vs. Ole Miss box score and see how this game eventually turned out.

Ball State vs. Ole Miss box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Ball State 12 11 16 26 65 Ole Miss 21 16 27 19 83

Ball State Cardinals box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Marie Kiefer F 2-8 0-2 2-3 0 5 1 1 0 3 4 6 Alex Richard F 2-6 0-0 2-2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 6 Madelyn Bischoff G 2-9 1-5 1-1 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 6 Ally Becki G 8-16 3-6 0-0 1 3 2 0 1 3 2 19 Lachelle Austin G 6-13 1-6 0-1 0 8 1 0 0 2 0 13 Elise Stuck F 0-1 0-1 4-4 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 4 Maliyah Johnson F 2-3 0-0 1-1 1 3 0 1 0 1 4 5 Tessa Towers C 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Grace Kingery G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Zuri Ransom G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia Smith G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hailey Smith G 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Sydney Bolden G 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Ole Miss Rebels box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Starr Jacobs F 6-7 0-0 6-8 4 11 2 2 1 2 2 18 Tameiya Sadler G 2-5 1-4 0-0 1 5 4 2 0 1 4 5 Kennedy Todd-Williams G 5-14 2-5 3-4 6 11 0 1 0 1 2 15 Madison Scott G 6-12 0-1 3-4 1 5 2 0 3 2 1 15 KK Deans G 0-6 0-4 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 9 Heloisa Carrera F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Rhema Collins F 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kharyssa Richardson F 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 3 0 0 0 1 4 Christeen Iwuala F 3-10 0-0 2-2 2 6 2 1 0 0 1 8 Fatumata Djalo G 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sira Thienou G 2-4 0-1 2-2 2 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 Mariyah Noel G 2-6 0-3 0-0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ayanna Thompson G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 5

Ball State vs. Ole Miss Game Summary

The Ball State Cardinals did not have the best shooting game as they combined to shoot 24-of-61 (39.3%) from the floor, 6-of-22 (27.3%) from the 3-point line, and 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the free-throw line. The team also struggled on the glass as they had 31 total rebounds (five offensive, 26 defensive) and only recorded six assists compared to their 13 turnovers.

The Cardinals were able to post a pair of steals and blocks in this game as well. The team had a methodical approach throughout the four quarters with only two fast break points and scored eight points off turnovers. They had a seven-point lead at one point early in the game but could not keep the momentum going.

The Ole Miss Rebels fared slightly better from the field as they were 31-of-74 (41.9%) from the field and 4-of-20 (20.0%) from distance. They did have the edge from the charity stripe as they went 17-of-24 (70.8%). The team crashed the boards with certainty as they had 53 total rebounds (18 offensive, 35 defensive). The team also showcased their passing with 15 assists to eight turnovers.

Their defense was able to record six steals as well as five blocks to secure the win. They also were playing a methodical brand of basketball with only four fast break points as well as 46 points in the paint to continue drawing fouls. They were able to coast in the second half and got to rest ahead of the Round of 32 game.

