"Bandwagon fans", "Pains me to give Duke credit": Blue Devils’ social media dominance sparks hilarious reactions from fans

The Duke Blue Devils, coached by Jon Scheyer, were unsuccessful in their national championship hunt in the recently concluded campaign. On April 5, they lost 70-67 to the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Final Four of this year's national tournament.

However, the loss hasn't stopped the Blue Devils from being one of the most popular team in social media for men's college basketball. In a Reddit thread posted by Brigzay on CollegeBasketball, a statistical graphic shows that Duke's Instagram account is the most followed one among all programs as it has 1.7 million followers. The next closest is their rival, North Carolina, with 593,000.

College basketball fans shared their reactions on the Reddit thread on the statistic that shows Duke's social media dominance.

"It pains me to give Duke credit for anything, but their social media game is nice. And no, I don't follow it, but I'm such a hater that the algorithm pushes me their shit all the time," one user explained.

"Duke having as many as 2-5 combined is nuts," another user pointed out.

"Win lots of titles over multiple decades and you'll get a lot of bandwagon fans," another claimed.

"Congratulations Duke! You won something!," a user sarcastically exclaimed.

Other users, presumably part of other fanbases other than the Blue Devils faithful, then let out their own reactions to the prompt.

"Does this make us a blue blood?," one user questioned.

"We win the natty 3 times and are still not on this list," a Florida Gators fan said.

"How are we in the top 10 lol," a Texas Longhorns fan posted.

The Blue Devils had a considerably successful 2024-25 campaign that saw them finish with an overall of 35-4 and 19-1 during this year's ACC play, winning the conference regular season championship and conference tournament title from.

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is the highest NIL-valued college basketball athlete

Perhaps one of the leading factors why the Duke Blue Devils are still the most followed men's college basketball teams is because Cooper Flagg ($4.8 million, as per On3) is the player with the highest NIL value for the sport.

In what seems to be a one-and-done stint at Duke, Flagg paced the squad with team-highs in the five major statstical categories, with 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest. He's set to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft should he declare for it.

