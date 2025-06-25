Basketball insider makes early prediction for Cooper Flagg in the NBA hours ahead of the 2025 Draft

Basketball insider Seth Greenberg sees Duke superstar and presumptive NBA draft top pick Cooper Flagg playing at a higher level once he gets selected by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Greenberg, who also works as a college basketball analyst for ESPN, was a guest on the program "Get Up" and discussed what to expect of the Duke superstar and national college player of the year once he plays in the NBA.

He expects Flagg to have a great season with the Mavericks due to the superstars that surround him in Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

“He’s going to be next level because they’re not going to ask as much of him because of the players that are surrounding him,” Greenberg said.

The analyst took note of the 6-foot-9 forward's versatility, as he can easily adapt to every situation given to him, whether at the post or the perimeter.

"The great thing about him, he just takes what the defense gives him. And I didn’t even mention his defensive range because his seven-two wingspan, his defensive range is ridiculous," Greenberg noted.

Flagg will be given ample time to adjust to the pace of the league. He also has former champions Davis, Irving and Thompson, as well as coach Jason Kidd to guide him every step of the way.

Former Duke player Jay Bilas dubs Cooper Flagg as the best Blue Devil freshman of all time

Cooper Flagg (Image Source: IMAGN)

Another analyst regarded Cooper Flagg as the best Blue Devil freshman of all time based on what he accomplished in his only season with Duke.

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas pointed to Flagg's across-the-board contributions to the Jon Scheyer-coached team, leading the Blue Devils to the ACC regular season and tournament championships and the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament despite his young age.

"I happen to think he’s the best freshman player that Duke has ever had," Bilas said. "No other freshman produced, as an 18-year-old, like Cooper Flagg did across the board, not only in the success of the team but in individual success."

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 steals per game in his lone season with Duke.

The Newport, Maine, native steps into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with high expectations as the best college player this past season. Flagg hopes to follow the likes of former Duke stars Art Heyman, Elton Brand, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero as the sixth No. 1 pick coming out of Durham.

