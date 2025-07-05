Basketball insider predicts "astronomical numbers" for Cameron Boozer's freshman season at Duke 

Cameron Boozer, the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will be heading to his father's alma mater, Duke, next season.

Ad

The 6-foot-9 power forward led Columbus High School (Florida) to its fourth consecutive state title last season. Basketball insider Jamie Shaw shared his analysis of Cameron, comparing him to Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

“One guy we didn’t even get to touch on was (Cameron) Boozer,” Shaw said on Friday, via "3 True Values." “You know, he’s another one kind of along the lines of (Darryn) Peterson where he’s going to come in this year and he’s going to put astronomical numbers from day one.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, you can pencil him in for 18 (points), 7.5 (rebounds), and 2.5 assists from the jump and possibly just grow from there. He’s going to be on the biggest stage with Duke. You know, so, he’s going to put up numbers."

Boozer played 123 games for the Explorers in four seasons. He averaged a double-double with 21.1 points and 11.3 rebounds, along with 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Ad

Boozer won Mr. Basketball USA and Gatorade Player of the Year twice in 2023 and 2025,. He also earned the 2025 Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year, and was the co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, is another five-star recruit who is the No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 4 point guard in the 2025 class and the No. 4 prospect in Florida (according to On3). The Boozer twins received plenty of offers, including from Miami, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State, but signed with the Blue Devils on Nov. 10.

Ad

A look at Duke heading into the next season ft. Cameron Boozer

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg left the team and became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Jon Scheyer's team reached the Final Four last season, but lost to Houston.

For next season, Scheyer has had some significant additions to the roster. Apart from Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils signed four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia. They also received commitments from power forward Sebastian Wilkins and Italian hooper Dame Sarr from FC Barcelona.

Duke also added Iffy Ufochukwu from Rice in the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here