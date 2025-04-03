"Basketball doesn't have a lot of father-daughter duos": Vic Schaefer's daughter prides in key role during Texas HC's success with Lady Vols

The Texas women's basketball team secured a spot in the Final Four after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 58-47 in the Elite Eight. The victory secured their trip to Tampa for the season's final stretch.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

TCU made its first-ever Elite Eight appearance. Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns will compete in the women's Final Four for the first time since 2003.

After the victory, Texas coach Vic Schaefer celebrated on the court with his family while his daughter, Blair Schaefer, was already courtside, standing beside him on the sideline. Vic Shaefer's daughter plays a key role on his coaching staff, making their father-daughter connection in basketball even more special.

Ad

On Thursday, Blair Schaefer reflected on their unique bond in the sport:

“It’s a full-circle moment whenever we can just embrace that moment together, because (basketball doesn't have) a lot of father-daughter duos,” Blair said via USA Today's Abby Halpin and Ansley Gavlak.

Schaefer played in the NCAA Tournament throughout college and contributed to Mississippi State’s first Final Four appearance and national championship game in 2017.

Ad

Initially joining Texas as the director of basketball operations, Shaefer has since transitioned into a more active coaching role.

“A family has suffered at times” - Vic Schaefer shares an emotional message

Under Vic Schaefer’s leadership, Texas aims to secure its second national title. Following Texas' Elite Eight victory on Monday, Schaefer delivered an emotional message.

He shared his deep commitment to the sport and the sacrifices his family has made along the way:

Ad

“They say, you know, it's not who you are, it's what you do," Schaefer said. "This is who I am. This is what I've done for all my life. A family has suffered at times because I put so much into this. Wonderful wife, I've got two beautiful kids, but this is what I do and who I am.

Ad

You invest so much; you invest your heart and soul into these kids. You want it so badly for them. But sometimes it’s hard to show them.”

Expand Tweet

In its first season as an SEC member, Texas has compiled an impressive 35-3 record. The Longhorns will now face South Carolina, the conference’s regular-season co-champion, in the Final Four on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here