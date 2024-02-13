Baylor basketball injury report vs Oklahoma, Feb. 13: Latest on Langston Love, Yanis Ndjonga and more

The Baylor Bears host the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Baylor is 17-6, ranked 12th in the nation and coming off a 64-61 loss to Kansas.

The Bears held their own against the Jayhawks, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

"I thought Kansas did a great job, forcing 21 turnovers," said Baylor coach Scott Drew, via the team website.

"I take responsibility, offensively, for our spacing. That was really the difference in the game. We've got to do a better job. You're not going to beat anybody quality, let alone Kansas at Kansas, with 21 turnovers."

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is ranked 25th in the country, is 18-6 and coming off a 66-62 win over Oklahoma State. Heading into the game, Baylor has a rather clean injury report.

Baylor basketball injury report

Baylor only has two players on the injury report heading into Tuesday's game.

Langston Love's injury update

Langston Love did not play against Kansas, as he was considered a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury. Love hobbled off the court in Baylor's win over Texas Tech, and his status for Tuesday's game is up in the air.

"He's a tough kid," Drew said of Love after the loss to Kansas. "Once he can go, he'll go. We were hopeful it was going to happen today. He would have played but wouldn't have been effective."

The hope is that Love will return to the court on Tuesday after being close to playing on Saturday. This season, Love is averaging 11.5 points per game and has been a key bench player for the Bears.

Yanis Ndjonga's injury update

Yanis Ndjonga has yet to play this season, as he is out for the campaign with a knee injury.

Ndjonga, from Cameroon, tore his ACL before the season, so he's redshirting this season for Baylor.