Baylor vs. Duke: box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Cooper Flagg

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 23, 2025 21:22 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke - Source: Imagn
Despite early foul trouble, Cooper Flagg helped Duke with an easy win over Baylor for an NCAA Sweet 16 bid. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

When No. 9 seed Baylor was in a close game with No. 1 seed Duke and drew an early second foul on Cooper Flagg, conventional wisdom was that Flagg would be banished to the bench for the half and the Bears would likely remain in the thick of the game. Neither ended up being true, as Flagg was out only briefly and Duke made a decisive late first half rally to pull away in an 89-66 win over Baylor.

Baylor vs. Duke Box Score

Baylor

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
N. Omier15901014
VJ Edgecombe16611002
R. Wright III11230033
J. Celestine3110002
L. Love11320002
M. Dubravcic0000011
J. Asemota0000000
D. Hubbard0000000
O. Adegbola0100000
J. Nunn3110001
J. Roach7310001
Duke

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
C. Flagg18960122
K. Maluach8500201
K. Knueppel12130013
T. Proctor25120012
S. James6421001
N. Begovich0100000
M. Gillis6401000
P. Ngongba II8211202
I. Evans7010013
S. Hubbard0000000
D. Harris0100000
C. Foster6030011
C. Sheffield0000000
Baylor vs. Duke Game Summary

The two teams went back and forth in the early stages of the game. Baylor trailed just 25-24 with 6:58 to play in the first half when the Bears drew a second foul on Duke star Cooper Flagg. Coach Jon Scheyer pulled Flagg from the game, but only briefly. Duke finished the half on a 22-6 run that enabled the Blue Devils to control the game and Flagg was a significant factor.

Baylor trimmed the lead to 13 points on a few occasions after halftime, but never pulled any closer. Duke shot 64% for the game, including 12-for-22 (55%) from 3-point territory. Baylor shot 37%, but did outrebound Duke 32-29.

Duke was led by 25 points from Tyrese Proctor, who canned 7 of 8 3-point attempts in the game. Cooper Flagg tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. It's notable that Flagg never picked up a third foul, much less a fourth or fifth. Kon Knueppel added 12 points, including 2-for-3 3-point shooting.

Baylor was led by VJ Edgecombe's 16 points and six rebounds. Norchad Omeir tallied 15 points and nine boards for the Bears. Langston Love added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Robert Wright III also chipped in 11 points.

With the win, Duke advances to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 4 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Oregon. That game will be played in Newark on Thursday.

