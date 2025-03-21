Baylor vs. Mississippi State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Robert Wright

No. 9 seed Baylor and No. 8 seed Mississippi State had a battle every bit as even as their respective seedings would suggest. The Bears took a hard-fought 75-72 win and will move on for a second round battle, likely against top seed Duke.

Baylor vs. Mississippi State Box Score

Baylor

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN R. Wright 19 3 2 1 0 2 2 31 VJ Edgecombe 16 5 0 1 1 1 2 37 L. Love 15 4 1 2 0 3 1 29 N. Omier 12 9 1 1 1 0 3 39 J. Celestine 6 9 2 1 0 0 3 33 J. Nunn 3 0 2 1 2 0 2 16 J. Roach 4 2 1 3 0 2 2 14 M. Dubravcic 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Mississippi State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Harris Jr. 13 3 1 3 0 1 1 35 C. Matthews 2 9 2 1 0 3 4 34 J. Hubbard 26 0 1 1 0 3 2 35 RJ Melendez 6 2 1 0 0 2 1 21 M. Nwoko 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 15 R. Kugel 11 2 1 1 0 2 2 23 K. Murphy 10 4 0 0 0 3 2 20 S. Jones Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 16 D. Warren 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Baylor vs. Mississippi State Game Summary

The game was competitive throughout. After a back and forth battle, Mississippi State had grabbed a 30-29 lead on a Riley Kugel dunk with 4:26 to play in the first half. But Baylor went on an 8-2 run to end the half and take a 37-32 lead to the locker room. Robert Wright III and VJ Edgecombe each scored four points in that run.

In the second half, Baylor extended its margin, taking a 60-49 lead on a Norchad Omeir free throw with 8:10 to play. Mississippi State pulled within 71-70 on three Claudell Harris Jr. free throws with 1:20 to play. The two teams traded points and a pair of VJ Edgecombe free throws set up a 3-point shot for Mississippi State to tie. But Claudell Harris Jr.'s attempt missed badly and Baylor ran out the clock.

Baylor was led by 19 points from Robert Wright III. VJ Edgecombe had 16 points and five rebounds. Langston Love added 15 points and three steals. Norchad Omeir totalled 12 points and nine boards.

Mississippi State was paced by 26 points, including four 3-pointers, for Josh Hubbard. Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points. Riley Kugel chipped in 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Keshawn Murphy had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Baylor will now face the winner of top seed Duke and Mount St. Mary's on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

