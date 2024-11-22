  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Baylor vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Robert Wright III (Nov. 21)

Baylor vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Robert Wright III (Nov. 21)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 22, 2024 01:10 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Sam Houston State at Baylor - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Sam Houston State at Baylor - Source: Imagn

The 22nd-ranked St. John's Red Storm are currently holding a 44-30 halftime lead over the 13th-ranked Baylor Bears in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The Red Storm have gotten off to a good start as Zuby Ejofor has 12 points while the Bears have Robert Wright III scoring 11 off the bench, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and discuss how the game has gone thus far.

Baylor vs. St. John's box score

Baylor vs. St. John's box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Baylor 30 30
St. John's44 44
also-read-trending Trending

Baylor Bears box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Josh OjanwunaF0-00-00-012000000
Norchad OmierF2-60-21-213110225
VJ EdgecombeG0-30-10-002101300
Jayden NunnG2-41-20-002001105
Jeremy RoachG2-60-12-212210306
Robert Wright IIIG 4-83-40-0012100011
Jalen CelestineG1-21-10-011000013
Langston LoveG 0-10-00-000000000

St. John's Red Storm box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zuby EjofotF5-60-02-2111030012
RJ Luis JrG3-72-30-003221108
Kadary RichmondG2-31-10-012520205
Simeon WilcherG1-11-10-000110413
Deivon SmithG1-41-20-002101003
Ruben PreyF1-10-00-000010002
Brady DunlapF 2-22-20-002200006
Vince IwuchukwuC 1-20-00-001000002
Aaron ScottG 1-31-20-003101013

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी