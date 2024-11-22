Baylor vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Robert Wright III (Nov. 21)

The 22nd-ranked St. John's Red Storm are currently holding a 44-30 halftime lead over the 13th-ranked Baylor Bears in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The Red Storm have gotten off to a good start as Zuby Ejofor has 12 points while the Bears have Robert Wright III scoring 11 off the bench, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and discuss how the game has gone thus far.

Baylor vs. St. John's box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Baylor 30 30 St. John's 44 44

Baylor Bears box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Josh Ojanwuna F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norchad Omier F 2-6 0-2 1-2 1 3 1 1 0 2 2 5 VJ Edgecombe G 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 2 1 0 1 3 0 0 Jayden Nunn G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 Jeremy Roach G 2-6 0-1 2-2 1 2 2 1 0 3 0 6 Robert Wright III G 4-8 3-4 0-0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 11 Jalen Celestine G 1-2 1-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Langston Love G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St. John's Red Storm box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zuby Ejofot F 5-6 0-0 2-2 1 1 1 0 3 0 0 12 RJ Luis Jr G 3-7 2-3 0-0 0 3 2 2 1 1 0 8 Kadary Richmond G 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 2 5 2 0 2 0 5 Simeon Wilcher G 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 4 1 3 Deivon Smith G 1-4 1-2 0-0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 3 Ruben Prey F 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 Brady Dunlap F 2-2 2-2 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 6 Vince Iwuchukwu C 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Aaron Scott G 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 3

