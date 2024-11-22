Baylor vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Robert Wright III (Nov. 21)
The 22nd-ranked St. John's Red Storm are currently holding a 44-30 halftime lead over the 13th-ranked Baylor Bears in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship. The Red Storm have gotten off to a good start as Zuby Ejofor has 12 points while the Bears have Robert Wright III scoring 11 off the bench, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and discuss how the game has gone thus far.
Baylor vs. St. John's box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Baylor
30
30
St. John's
44
44
Trending
Baylor Bears box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Josh Ojanwuna
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Norchad Omier
F
2-6
0-2
1-2
1
3
1
1
0
2
2
5
VJ Edgecombe
G
0-3
0-1
0-0
0
2
1
0
1
3
0
0
Jayden Nunn
G
2-4
1-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
1
1
0
5
Jeremy Roach
G
2-6
0-1
2-2
1
2
2
1
0
3
0
6
Robert Wright III
G
4-8
3-4
0-0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
11
Jalen Celestine
G
1-2
1-1
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
Langston Love
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
St. John's Red Storm box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Zuby Ejofot
F
5-6
0-0
2-2
1
1
1
0
3
0
0
12
RJ Luis Jr
G
3-7
2-3
0-0
0
3
2
2
1
1
0
8
Kadary Richmond
G
2-3
1-1
0-0
1
2
5
2
0
2
0
5
Simeon Wilcher
G
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
1
0
4
1
3
Deivon Smith
G
1-4
1-2
0-0
0
2
1
0
1
0
0
3
Ruben Prey
F
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
Brady Dunlap
F
2-2
2-2
0-0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
6
Vince Iwuchukwu
C
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Aaron Scott
G
1-3
1-2
0-0
0
3
1
0
1
0
1
3
