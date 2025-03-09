  • home icon
  • Baylor vs. TCU: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 09, 2025 22:07 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor - Source: Imagn

The Big 12 Championship final and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament is on the line here, and the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs hold a 30-19 halftime lead over the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears. It has been a balanced attack for TCU but guard Donovyn Hunter has eight points and three rebounds to help lead the way.

Let's take a closer look at the box scores at halftime to see how this game played out thus far.

Baylor vs. TCU box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Baylor118
TCU1515
also-read-trending Trending

Baylor Bears box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-A FTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLK TOPFPTS
Aaronettte VonlehC1-70-02-212000024
Bella FontleroyG0-00-00-000010020
Yaya FelderG1-20-00-001210502
Jada WalkerG2-60-10-000030314
Sarah AndrewsG1-51-20-001120013
Kyla AbrahamF 2-30-00-024000004
Waiata JenningsG 0-10-10-000010000
Aliyah MatharuG 0-30-12-201020022
TCU Horned Frogs box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Sedona PrinceC1-40-02-2210220214
Donovyn HunterG3-52-20-013110018
Madison ConnerG2-32-32-201000308
Agnes Emma-NnopuG1-20-10-011000412
Hailey Van LithG1-30-02-202100314
Aaliyah RobersonF 1-10-00-000000002
Una JovanovicG1-10-00-000100102
Taylor BigbyG 0-10-10-000100120

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
