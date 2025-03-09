Baylor vs. TCU: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season
The Big 12 Championship final and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament is on the line here, and the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs hold a 30-19 halftime lead over the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears. It has been a balanced attack for TCU but guard Donovyn Hunter has eight points and three rebounds to help lead the way.
Let's take a closer look at the box scores at halftime to see how this game played out thus far.
Baylor vs. TCU box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Baylor
11
8
TCU
15
15
Baylor Bears box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Aaronettte Vonleh
C
1-7
0-0
2-2
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
4
Bella Fontleroy
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
Yaya Felder
G
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
2
1
0
5
0
2
Jada Walker
G
2-6
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
0
3
1
4
Sarah Andrews
G
1-5
1-2
0-0
0
1
1
2
0
0
1
3
Kyla Abraham
F
2-3
0-0
0-0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
4
Waiata Jennings
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Aliyah Matharu
G
0-3
0-1
2-2
0
1
0
2
0
0
2
2
TCU Horned Frogs box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Sedona Prince
C
1-4
0-0
2-2
2
10
2
2
0
2
1
4
Donovyn Hunter
G
3-5
2-2
0-0
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
8
Madison Conner
G
2-3
2-3
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
3
0
8
Agnes Emma-Nnopu
G
1-2
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
4
1
2
Hailey Van Lith
G
1-3
0-0
2-2
0
2
1
0
0
3
1
4
Aaliyah Roberson
F
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Una Jovanovic
G
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
2
Taylor Bigby
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
0
