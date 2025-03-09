Baylor vs. TCU: Player stats and Box Score for March 9, 2025 2024-2025 College Basketball Season

The Big 12 Championship final and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament is on the line here, and the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs hold a 30-19 halftime lead over the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears. It has been a balanced attack for TCU but guard Donovyn Hunter has eight points and three rebounds to help lead the way.

Let's take a closer look at the box scores at halftime to see how this game played out thus far.

Baylor vs. TCU box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Baylor 11 8 TCU 15 15

Baylor Bears box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Aaronettte Vonleh C 1-7 0-0 2-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 Bella Fontleroy G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 Yaya Felder G 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 1 0 5 0 2 Jada Walker G 2-6 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 3 0 3 1 4 Sarah Andrews G 1-5 1-2 0-0 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 3 Kyla Abraham F 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 Waiata Jennings G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Aliyah Matharu G 0-3 0-1 2-2 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 2

TCU Horned Frogs box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Sedona Prince C 1-4 0-0 2-2 2 10 2 2 0 2 1 4 Donovyn Hunter G 3-5 2-2 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 1 8 Madison Conner G 2-3 2-3 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 8 Agnes Emma-Nnopu G 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 4 1 2 Hailey Van Lith G 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 2 1 0 0 3 1 4 Aaliyah Roberson F 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Una Jovanovic G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 Taylor Bigby G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0

