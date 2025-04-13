“Be great”: South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao reacts to Arizona transfer Breya Cunningham announcing her Texas commitment on IG

South Carolina star Te-Hina Paopao expressed her support for former Arizona forward Breya Cunningham, who announced her transfer to the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2025-26 season. On Saturday, Cunningham announced her commitment to the Longhorns by sharing several snaps on Instagram.

Ad

The post included a picture of her in a Texas jersey next to Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer. The other photo had her posing with the coach and her mother, Christania Haughton.

"Hook em 🤘🤠," Cunningham captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Paopao shared her reaction in the comments section.

"Periodaaaaaa 👏🏽👏🏽 be great 🧡," she wrote.

Te-Hina Paopao hails Breya Cunningham on IG. Image via @breya_hoopz

Paopao and Cunningham were teammates at the La Jolla Country Day School in Chula Vista, California. The dynamic duo led their team to three major championships, including the CIF San Diego Sectional, the Nike Tournament of Champions and the high school national championship.

Ad

After Paopao left to join Oregon for her freshman year, Cunningham was expected to reunite with her senior, whom she looks up to.

“What do I like about Te-Hina? Everything,” Cunningham said per OREGONLIVE in 2021. “She is my big sister. I’ve been playing with, and learning from T since I was in seventh grade. She is a major part of all my success.”

Ad

Ultimately, the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 chose Arizona despite offers from Oregon, Duke, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, UConn and USC. She played for the Wildcats for two years, where she averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 56.0% shooting per game during this past season.

Breya Cunningham expected to boost Texas Longhorns roster

Breya Cunningham became Texas women's basketball's first transfer of the offseason after announcing her commitment to the Longhorns ahead of the 2025-26 season. The former Arizona Wildcats forward has two years of eligibility left and is expected to fill the gap left by fellow forward Taylor Jones.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 Cunningham started 64 out of 66 games for the Wildcats but often got into foul trouble, resulting in multiple minutes on the bench. However, she remains a solid forward on the court, and her inclusion on the Texas roster will boost the Longhorns' quest for another stellar season.

Texas produced a 35-4 overall record, 15-1 in the SEC regular season. The Longhorns also reached the Final Four in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament, where they lost to their SEC rivals, South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here