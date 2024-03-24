“Be there monday” - Projected No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams reveals plans to attend JuJu Watkins’ USC vs Kansas clash via latest IG story

Caleb Williams played his last game for USC in November, but the projected No. 1 NFL draft pick still has a soft corner for the school. The quarterback took to his Instagram story to announce that he will be in attendance to watch JuJu Watkins and the Trojans basketball team in action against the No. 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks on Monday.

Williams reposted an Instagram story of Trojans basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb and wrote:

"Be there Monday."

The No. 1 seeded USC (27-5) has a home-field advantage for the second-round NCAA Tournament game against Kansas.

Watkins will have to play a crucial role for the Trojans on Monday if they are to make it to the next round. She scored 23 points, five rebounds and four assists to help the Trojans beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 87-55 in the first round.

How to watch USC Trojans vs. Kansas Jayhawks? TV schedule and live stream details for NCAA Tournament clash

The Trojans vs. Jayhawks showdown will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

The USC vs. Trojans matchup will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

How did Caleb Williams fare in his final season with the USC Trojans?

Former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams had another impressive season with the USC Trojans in 2023. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes. He also rushed for 11 across 12 games.

Despite Williams' strong performances, the Trojans finished with a rather underwhelming 7-5 record (5-4 Pac-12). The signal-caller also opted out of the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27 after announcing his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Chicago Bears have the best opportunity to draft the quarterback since they hold the No. 1 selection.