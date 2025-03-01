"Be smart for you": Mike Krzyzewski gives his honest advice to Duke star Cooper Flagg about his future

Mike Krzyzewski advised Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, to make a smart decision about his future. Flagg, the top college basketball prospect, may enter the NBA draft or stay at Duke for another year.

On Friday's episode of SiriusXM's "College Sports Radio," Krzyzewski discussed whether Flagg should return to Duke for a second season.

“There’s a lot of factors in there, " Krzyzewski said. "But in Cooper’s case, he should do whatever he wants. My thing is, just be smart. Be smart for you. You only get to do this once, and you’re only going to get to do it for a certain amount of time. Really, you’re talking about generational wealth, really good generational wealth if you do it the right way.”

Flagg expressed the desire to continue for another year in a conversation with The Athletic in February, noting how well he has enjoyed his freshman year.

Since the Duke star made that comment, analysts have weighed in, comparing the financial benefits of being the top draft pick against the potential earnings Flagg could secure through NIL deals. This has fueled speculation about whether he might choose to delay his professional aspirations and stay in college for another year.

The Duke freshman has emerged as the most valuable NIL athlete in men’s college basketball.

According to On3, his NIL valuation stands at $4.8 million, the highest of any player in the sport. If he opts to remain at Duke for another season, projections suggest he could secure at least $16 million in NIL deals.

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Miami (FL) - Source: Imagn

Flagg holds endorsement agreements with major brands such as Gatorade, New Balance and NIL Store.

Despite his lucrative NIL opportunities, entering the NBA remains an attractive financial option. Using last year's No. 1 overall draft pick as a benchmark, analysts estimate Flagg would earn at least $14.25 million annually under a rookie contract in the NBA.

Cooper Flagg receives high praise from an analyst

The Ringer's Kyle Mann is the latest to share his thoughts about Cooper Flagg on the back of his excellent freshman year.

On Friday's episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Mann said:

"He probably has the most driven personality, other than I would say Wemby, that when I watch them there is singular focus in this person. ... He just has this curiosity about him that I would not bet against."

Flagg leads the Blue Devils in all major statistical categories this season, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

