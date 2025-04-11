"Beautiful business chickens": Haley & Hanna Cavinders' sister Brandi reacts to twins' stylish outfits for Miami Tech Summit

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder are busy after hanging up their basketball shoes in March. After five seasons of college career, three at Fresno State and two with the Miami Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins retired from playing.

Ad

Since then, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have shifted their focus onto their business ventures. The twins are among the most successful NIL earners and have signed partnerships with brands like Under Armour, Slate Milk, Ghost energy drink and more.

With their success in the NIL, the sisters were invited to speak at the Miami Tech Summit on Wednesday. Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared the pictures from the day on Instagram on Thursday. The twins wore business looks, with Hanna wearing a yellow mini skirt and top while Haley went for a white mini skirt with a waistcoat.

Ad

Trending

"business twins 👩‍💼👩‍💼," they captioned the post.

Ad

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's sister, Brandi Perkins, reacted to the photos in the comments:

"Beautiful business chickens."

Cavinder's sister Brandi Perkins comments on their latest post (Credit: Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Last year, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, joining athletes like Caitlin Clark and Illona Maher. The twins also joined the Forbes Under 30 Summit in September, where they spoke about "Women in Sports" and "Beating the odds."

Ad

Hanna Cavinder's comments taking the business route

While they were still student-athletes, the Cavinder twins were incredibly business-savvy. They founded a make-up brand, Hustle Beauty, a fitness and nutrition app called Twogether, a podcast and a huge social media presence.

Talking about it in an interview with ESPN, Hanna said:

"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age. Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity.

Ad

"You can do it all. You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."

Haley and Hanna finished their college career on a disappointing note, as the Hurricanes finished outside the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a 14-15 overall record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here