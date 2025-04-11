"Beautiful business chickens": Haley & Hanna Cavinders' sister Brandi reacts to twins' stylish outfits for Miami Tech Summit

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder are busy after hanging up their basketball shoes in March. After five seasons of college career, three at Fresno State and two with the Miami Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins retired from playing.
Since then, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have shifted their focus onto their business ventures. The twins are among the most successful NIL earners and have signed partnerships with brands like Under Armour, Slate Milk, Ghost energy drink and more.
With their success in the NIL, the sisters were invited to speak at the Miami Tech Summit on Wednesday. Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared the pictures from the day on Instagram on Thursday. The twins wore business looks, with Hanna wearing a yellow mini skirt and top while Haley went for a white mini skirt with a waistcoat.
"business twins 👩💼👩💼," they captioned the post.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder's sister, Brandi Perkins, reacted to the photos in the comments:
"Beautiful business chickens."
Last year, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, joining athletes like Caitlin Clark and Illona Maher. The twins also joined the Forbes Under 30 Summit in September, where they spoke about "Women in Sports" and "Beating the odds."
Hanna Cavinder's comments taking the business route
While they were still student-athletes, the Cavinder twins were incredibly business-savvy. They founded a make-up brand, Hustle Beauty, a fitness and nutrition app called Twogether, a podcast and a huge social media presence.
Talking about it in an interview with ESPN, Hanna said:
"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age. Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity.
"You can do it all. You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."
Haley and Hanna finished their college career on a disappointing note, as the Hurricanes finished outside the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a 14-15 overall record.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here