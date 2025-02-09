"Beautiful young woman": South Carolina's Te-Hina Pao Pao, Hanna Hidalgo, & more gush over Notre Dame's Kylee Watson's pregame fit

Notre Dame women's basketball star, Kylee Watson looked stylish in her pre-game wear eliciting reactions from other college basketball stars. Watson shared Instagram photos on Saturday which showed her, decked in a black leather jacket over a matching short skirt. She completed the look with a pair of black high-heeled shoes while smiling for the camera.

Her Notre Dame teammates and other basketball stars joined other fans to adore her photos in the comment section.

South Carolina's Te-Hina Pao Pao wrote, "a beautiful young woman 😍😍."

Notre Dame sophomore star, Hannah Hidalgo wrote, "wowww ur face didn’t hurt my eyes in these pictures ☺️."

Senior forward, Maddy Westbeld wrote, "Ur so beautiful I can’t."

Kylee Watson's teammates and fellow basketball star adore her IG photos. Image via @kylee.watsonn

Other adoring comments from coach Niele Ivey and basketball players include:

Coach Ivey wrote, "Amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Miami forward, Natalija Marshall wrote, "NAH YOU ATE."

Notre Dame women's soccer player, Kiki Van Venten wrote, "eatsssss."

Niel Ivey and other others adore Kylee Watson's IG photos. Image via @kylee.watsonn

The Fighting Irish senior had her season cut short after sustaining an ACL injury in the ACC Tournament semifinal game against Virginia Tech last year.

Te-Hina Pao Pao reveals what she would do if she was not playing basketball

South Carolina's Te-Hina Pao Pao is one of the most outstanding players in women's basketball this season. Averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48.2 percent shooting, Pao Pao led the second-ranked Gamecocks to an impressive 22-1 overall and 10-0 in SEC.

In a YouTube chat with Coop Clip on Feb. 6, Pao Pao revealed what she would do if she did not pick up basketball as a career. After joking about playing crossword puzzles, the Gamecocks senior said she would likely follow in her father's footsteps by working in their school district.

"I probably work with my dad back home. So he works with kids in our school district. He pours into kids' lives like, say you get suspended and then, you know when you get suspended, it gets on your record. So instead of doing that, they just go talk to him and like, he goes visit schools and pours into kids' lives," she said (1:35)

Pao Pao added that he had been through a lot and as a dad, he knew what he was doing. She concluded that she would probably work for him and his company.

