"Been really cruel with some of the kids": Geno Auriemma thanks basketball gods, says he almost had a concession speech ready

Geno Auriemma-led UConn Huskies continued their dominance throughout the season as they topped it off with an 82-59 win over South Carolina in the National Championship clash on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
With this victory, Coach Auriemma has now won 12 national championships, marking his first since 2016. It was an emotional evening for the UConn players, as they went through a lot of hardships in recent years to finally win the title.
Auriemma was out of words during his opening statement at the post-game press conference. After composing himself, he reflected on UConn's journey, noting the challenges they faced and how, for some players, this was their last chance to win a title.
"I think the basketball gods have been really cruel with some of these kids," Geno Auriemma opened the press conference. "They have suffered a lot. Things that could go wrong in a college career of an athlete. So they don't need any more heartbreak. So they weren't gonna take us here and then give us more heartbreak. I am glad they were rewarded."
"This was one of the more emotional Final Fours and emotional National Championships that I have been a part of since the very first one," he continued.
The UConn head coach admitted he was concerned about what he might have said had they lost the championship game.
Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers power Geno Auriemma's UConn to the national title
Geno Auriemma's quest for the 12th national title was led by Azzi Fudd, who won the Most Outstanding Player award for the Final Four. She dropped 24 points, five rebounds and a single assist.
Sarah Strong also delivered a fantastic performance in the final, achieving a double-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Meanwhile, WNBA draft prospect Paige Bueckers also made an impact, contributing 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
UConn showcased exceptional defense as they didn't allow the Gamecocks any easy looks. They forced their opponents to try out different things, which eventually led to their downfall.
The Gamecocks were taking ill-advised shots, trying too many different things, allowing UConn to maintain a healthy lead throughout the game.
