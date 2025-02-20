"BELT TO A** (Again)": Fans troll Nate Oats, Alabama after Missouri pulls off major upset

Nate Oats' No. 4 ranked Alabama suffered a 110-98 defeat to No. 15 Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night. This was the Tide's second consecutive loss after losing to Auburn in their previous game. Fans on social media were quick to mock Oats and Alabama for their struggles at the end of the regular season:

"BELT TO A** (again)," one tweeted.

"Bama couldn’t hold onto the ball in key moments," another added.

"Dang Auburn really broke them. Haven’t had a lead in the last 80 minutes of basketball," a user wrote.

Others slammed the Tide's defense for struggling to contain Missouri's offense:

"One of the worst defensive performances in a min," a fan tweeted.

"110 sheesh. Mizzou had an off night at the line as well...imagine," another commented.

"Figure out defense," a fan wrote.

Mark Mitchell led the scoring for the Tigers with 31 points, along with three rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Caleb Grill added 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the hosts.

For Alabama, Mark Sears scored a game-high 35 points with five assists and two rebounds. Labaron Philon contributed 14 points, four assists and two boards.

Alabama HC Nate Oats slammed clipboard in frustration during the second quarter vs. Missouri

NCAA Basketball: Alabama HC Nate Oats - Source: Imagn

When Alabama was down 42-28 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Nate Oats let out his frustration by slamming his clipboard on the ground. The clipboard broke into several pieces and Oats received a technical foul for his actions.

It was Oats' first technical foul this season. He had gone 28 games without a technical foul, with the previous one coming in the second half of Alabama's NCAA Tournament win over Grand Canyon in March last year.

Oats and Alabama will now aim to end their two-game losing streak when the Tide hosts No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

