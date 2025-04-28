"Best decision young man," "Get a job": Fans debate as Chad Baker-Mazara announces transfer to Big Ten program

Auburn Tigers transfer Chad Baker-Mazara announced his next destination on Monday, marking his sixth year of college eligibility. It's a move that quickly sparked a range of reactions from college basketball fans across social media.

The star guard posted the news of his move to Big 10 side USC Trojans on social media, along with the caption:

“Dreams turned into reality!! Let’s go to work!! #Committed @USC_Hoops."

ON3’s Joe Tipton also posted the news on X, setting off a wave of reactions from fans across the college basketball world.

Some people were pretty supportive in the comments.

One user commented, “Glad he will get to flourish and finally have a top 10 coach guiding him. Hope he shows growth in his maturity since his last staff didn’t emphasize being a good teammate.”

Another simply said, “The best decision young man.”

Even an Auburn fan chimed in, writing, “Not gonna hate. We replaced him and he didn’t go to a rival. Good luck @ChadBaker2700.”

But not everyone was feeling the love, as plenty of college hoops fans had less flattering things to say.

“Get a job,” one user wrote bluntly.

Another joked, “I can’t believe Chad Baker Mazara will be playing college basketball in the big 2026,” taking a shot at his lengthy time in college.

Someone else added, “Apparently he has no interest in playing in the tournament again.”

Baker-Mazara entered the portal on April 17 for his sixth and final season of eligibility.

The 25-year-old started his college career at Duquesne, where he spent one year before moving to San Diego State. After a season in San Diego, he moved again, this time to Northwest Florida State, where he was a JUCO transfer, earning him an extra year of eligibility.

One season later, Baker-Mazara moved to Auburn, which was where he spent two years for the first time in his collegiate career. He averaged 11.2 points per game in two seasons with the Tigers, making the third-team All-SEC in his second season.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl had full trust in Chad Baker-Mazara

Auburn made the Final Four this season, which was the first time since 2019, and Baker-Mazara was a major contributor in that run.

Ahead of their 70-64 Elite Eight win over Michigan, the team’s coach, Bruce Pearl, had this to say about the guard:

“I trust Chad Baker-Mazara with the ball in his hands. I think he’s going to make the right read and the right play.”

Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field through the season.

