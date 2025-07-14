"Best in high school" "[Fire] since day 1": Fans get hyped as 2027 prospect Jezelle Banks seals OT win for Team Durant

Class of 2027 recruit Jezelle Banks will commence her junior year at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, next season. The 5-foot-9 point guard is turning heads with her performances in the Nike EYBL Circuit, representing Team Durant.

Ad

Banks led the team to a 76-73 overtime win against Sports Academy Swish on Sunday. The Instagram page of Overtime Select posted highlights of the point guard as she dribbled her way past defenders and finished from mid-range. She also showed her passing prowess and shots from behind the arc.

Ad

Trending

The hoops fans were hyped by her performance and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Fans get hyped as 2027 prospect Jezelle Banks seals OT win for Team Durant

"Best in highschool," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan added, "Yeeeees Gi!!!!!!!🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽."

"That girl BAD!!🔥🔥🔥," a comment read.

This fan applauded her movement, "she moves so swift.. and controlling the ball when u r running like dat and making sure u convert the lay up ain't easy at all.. she a special talent for sure she could totally class up and get closer to the league."

Ad

"📞📞📞 offers coming soon keep yo phone close keep working hard and be humble like u r and i promise u gon be a star jezelle we all rooting for u and prayin for you love seeing u on the court.. so dominating," another fan commented.

"Glow GG🤞🏾💫🙏🏾," commented another fan.

One fan commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 since day 1."

Ad

Another comment read, "Jus joking with them out there🔥🔥."

Jezelle Banks was named the 2024-25 Delaware MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year, after averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the Raiders.

She led the team to a 13-10 record and a 4-0 record in the Delaware Section Catholic Basketball League, where they finished first. However, the team was knocked out in the Final Four of the DIAA state tournament after a 58-54 loss against Caravel Academy.

Ad

Jezelle Banks leads Team Durant to a 5-0 record in Nike EYBL's third session

Team Durant tipped off the third session of the Nike EYBL with a 69-47 win over Midwest Elite Meanstreets on Friday. Jezelle Banks is averaging 17.6 points on 49.5% shooting, including 29.2% from behind the line and 65.6% from the charity stripe.

She is also recording 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. Team Durant will now face the Northwest Legends on Monday.

After their win against Meanstreets, Team Durant has defeated Team Prime Nation, Mountain West Premier, Sports Academy Swish and Cal Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here