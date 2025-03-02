"Best inside-outside duo in D1": 2X WNBA All-Star gushes over USC's JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen ahead of 2025 March Madness

Former LA Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike has hyped No. 4-ranked USC’s JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen after their double-digit performances in the Trojans’ 80-67 win over the No. 2-ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Speaking on ESPN’s "College GameDay," Ogwumike could not hide her admiration for Watkins, while also acknowledging how much Iriafen produced.

“Respectfully, USC is the last team that I want to see in the tournament (NCAA), because Juju Watkins can go turbo mode’, " Ogwumike said. “She is too big, too strong. On top of it, they are getting great production from Kiki Iriafen. They have the best inside-outside duo in D-I."

The duo produced big performances, combining for 47 points, with Watkins scoring a game-high 30 points, while also contributing three rebounds and five assists.

Iriafen was the other player on the Trojans to reach double digits for points, notching 17 along with nine rebounds and two assists, making it the 27th in 28 games she has played this season that she has reached double digits.

The first-half performance from Watkins was particularly impressive, as she had 23 of USC's 46 points, giving the team a 46-32 halftime lead. She also scored four of the Trojans' six 3-pointers in the first half.

The guard has a knack for performing well against the Bruins, as it was her third 30-point performance against them and the 20th in her career.

Juju Watkins and Kiki Iriafen turn up to secure USC's first regular-season championship since 1994

The USC Trojans produced another great performance against a ranked opponent, winning their eighth consecutive such game to secure the Big Ten regular-season title.

It was their first win at the home of their crosstown rivals since Jan. 20, 2019, and their 22nd at that venue all-time. It was also the first time in 10 years that USC (27-2, 17-1) has won both regular season games against UCLA (28-2, 16-2).

The victory took the Trojans' record to 26-2 overall and 18-1 in conference play this season.

Having secured the top seed at the upcoming Big Ten tournament, USC will begin its postseason against Indianapolis in the quarterfinals on Friday.

