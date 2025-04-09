"Best news of the day": Fans react to Texas guard Rori Harmon announcing her future college decision

Texas guard Rori Harmon has confirmed that she will return for another season with the Longhorns, and the news has left college basketball fans excited. Harmon made the announcement with a short tweet on Wednesday.

"Yes, I'm coming back 🤘🏾 #HookEm," she wrote.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement about her imminent return and to see her in action for the Longhorns next season.

"Best news of the day!" a fan said.

"Glad to have you back," another fan said.

"OMG... so excited and can't wait to get our season tickets!" a fan said.

Here are more comments from fans reacting to Harmon's return:

"Yay!!! So awesome! Sky is the limit next year!" a fan said.

"Excited for all of us! What a blessing you are to this University!!! Thank you Rori!!!" another fan said.

"Awesome news!!! Best PG in America!" a fan said.

A product of Houston (Texas) Cy-Creek, Harmon will play using a redshirt. She was instrumental to the Longhorns' surge of form in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament, helping the team reach the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

Rori Harmon announces return to Texas Longhorns

Rori Harmon will be returning to play for Texas during the 2025-26 season. The Longhorns posted an emotional message from Harmon, on Wednesday, confirming that she would be using her redshirt year.

"To Longhorn nation, I'm excited to say that I'm using my redshirt year and coming back to play in front of you amazing fans and share another season with my teammates," the point guard said on X (formerly Twitter). "Let's finish what we started, Hook 'em."

Rori Harmon joined Texas in 2020 and was named the Big 12 freshman of the year, an All-Big 12 second team selection, an All-Big 12 defensive and freshman team selection, and an honorable mention All-American. During the 2022-23 season, she made was awarded the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.

A member of the 1000-point club, Harmon has been a key offensive player for Vic Schaefer’s team, helping the Longhorns reach three Elite Eights, two Big 12 tournament titles, a Big 12 regular season title, and an SEC regular season title. The Texas point guard returned from an ACL injury she sustained during the 2023-24 season to average 10.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 40 percent shooting in the 2024-25 season.

Now returning as a graduate student pursuing a master's degree, Rori Harmon will be one of the Longhorns' three full-time starters back for next season. She is expected to pair with All-American Madison Booker in the Texas backcourt.

