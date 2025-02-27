  • home icon
  "Best team in the Big Ten": Analyst makes bold claim on Tom Izzo's Michigan State following intense win

"Best team in the Big Ten": Analyst makes bold claim on Tom Izzo's Michigan State following intense win

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Feb 27, 2025 18:29 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Maryland - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Maryland (image credit: IMAGN)

"The Field of 68: After Dark" analyst Matt McCall has made a bold declaration about the No. 8-ranked Michigan State Spartans after their 58-55 win over the No. 16-ranked Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday.

McCall acknowledged how tough the Big Ten has been this season, noting how it has been difficult to declare which team has been the best.

However, after the Spartans’ (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) hard-fought victory at Maryland (21-7, 11-6), the college basketball analyst believes that they are the best in the conference.

“For Michigan State to go into that environment and find a way to win that game, to me it just solidifies them as the best team in the league,” McCall said on Thursday.
McCall also praised Michigan State coach Tom Izzo for what he has done with his team this season.

The analyst described Wednesday's matchup as high-level basketball between both teams, with a buzzer-beater deciding it.

Michigan State wins with buzzer-beating half-court shot

With the game tied at 55 and looking destined for overtime, the only way to win was through something special, and every fan at Xfinity Center College Park witnessed a great moment.

Maryland guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed an opportunity to give his team the lead, and the ball fell to Spartans guard Tre Holloman.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Maryland - Source: Imagn
The four-star point guard wasted no time despite being about 65 feet away from their basket, as he launched a shot from half-court off one foot and made it.

"Every day at home, the night before a game, that last practice, we have the guys go around," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said to reporters after the game. "Everybody gets a shot at a half-court shot. The last two games, Tre has made two of them. He's made one (before) each game."

Izzo added that he already had a feeling the shot would go in by the time it left Holloman’s hands, while also noting that his team deserved the win.

