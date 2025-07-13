"Best tough shot maker in all of high school basketball": Insider heaps major praise on 5-star guard Jason Crowe following impressive EYBL outing 

Jason Crowe Jr. has been turning heads with his performances on the court at the Nike EYBL Circuit. The No. 6 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings) is teaming up with the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes, at the Oakland Soldiers, who has an 11-3 record in the Merritt Division.

The team sits third in their division with 11 points. On3's Joe Tipton was full of praise for the 6-foot-3 shooting guard in his scouting report after Crowe's performance against Boo Williams on Friday.

"Jason Crowe Jr. might be the best tough shot maker in all of high school basketball. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is an elite scorer. That’s what he does best. The shot-making ability at times is wildly impressive," Tipton said.

Tipton also commended Crowe's defensive efforts.

"He can also be scrappy defensively, creating steals, leading to easy buckets. Mizzou is trending for the five-star guard who finished with 37 points on eight of nine from three."

The Soldiers secured an 83-63 win over Boo Williams, as Crowe scored 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting, including 1-for-8 from the 3-point line. He also converted 2-of-4 of his free throws and grabbed two rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball once in 32 minutes.

The team was helped by Tyran Stokes, who recorded a double double with 23 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in 32 minutes. Crowe's performance earned praise from Tipton, who commended Stokes' basketball IQ:

"It is quite difficult to defend Tyran Stokes without a double team. The 6-foot-7 small forward is a freight train in transition. He’s nearly impossible to stop in the open court and can score at will. His skill level and feel for the game are impressive. His basketball IQ is quite high and he flat out produces."

Jason Crowe Jr. ranks above Brandon McCoy in the latest ESPN point guard rankings

ESPN's Paul Biancardi released his list of the top 10 point guards in the Class of 2026, which saw Jason Crowe Jr., Brandon McCoy and Dylan Mingo taking the top three spots, respectively.

The list was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"The top 10 point guards in the nation in @paulbiancardi updated ESPN 100 player rankings for the class of 2026."

The guard has received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Missouri Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

He has another year to make a decision on his collegiate career.

