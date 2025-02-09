"Besties are always with ya": Iowa coach Jan Jensen in her "feels" as she reacts to her snaps with Lisa Bluder & Caitlin Clark

Iowa coach Jan Jensen was in her "feels" as she shared photos from the Hawkeyes' victory over USC on Feb. 2. Jensen posted a snap with former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"Just saw this... all the feels. #Besties are always with ya! Thx Liz & Fitz! Love you guys! PS, you, too, Jack," Jensen wrote.

Jan Jensen shares photo with former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder on IG story. Image via @janjensen13

The photo was taken from Monday's two-snap post from the Hawkeyes' Instagram page featuring Jensen, Bluder and former Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Clark's iconic No. 22 jersey was also retired. In her four years with Iowa, she led the Hawkeyes to two back-to-back Final Four appearances and broke NCAA records in scoring. She also won the national player of the year award, making her one of the greatest ever to play college basketball.

"She just got some clarity": Jan Jensen reflects on why Lisa Bluder retired after 24 years as Iowa HC

Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen worked side by side for 24 years. Jensen served as Bluder's assistant coach, as they guided superstars like Caitlin Clark and Megan Gustafson.

After back-to-back appearances in the NCAA championship game, Bluder made a surprising decision to retire in 2024 and Jensen was subsequently announced as her replacement.

For the first-year coach, her predecessor's decision to end her career in collegiate basketball coaching came from moments of clarity.

“I think when Lisa got some clarity — I think some day Lisa will probably take some questions and be interviewed — but she just got some clarity,” Jensen said on May 16, via On3. “I heard when everybody gets to that point of retiring you know when you know."

“There was never, ‘Oh after Caitlin leaves’ or ‘Oh, after Megan leaves.’ What I always appreciated about Lisa is she had a blast doing it. She always loved that competition. I think when she had some time to — I don’t want to put words in her mouth — but just had time to really center I just think it became clearer. And when it became clearer it was kind of a shocker.”

Jensen has experienced ups and downs with Iowa this campaign. The Hawkeyes (16-7 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) dropped from the AP Top 25 Poll but have now experienced an upsurge in their form, including a 76-69 win over the then-No. 4 ranked USC Trojans (21-2, 11-1), followed by a 68-60 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 6-6) on Friday.

