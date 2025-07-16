"Better fans than most of the NBA teams": John Calipari and Kentucky receive praise from former player Lance Ware ahead of international career 

Former Kentucky forward Lance Ware had nothing but love and praise for coach John Calipari and the passionate Kentucky Wildcats fanbase. He had spent three of his five college seasons at Kentucky, and according to him, those years were some of the best he's had.

In a recent interview with Athletiko's Christos Tsaltas about his signing with Iraklis BC, a top-tier team in the Greek Basketball League, Ware could only look back on his time in Lexington with fondness.

In the interview, he spoke with genuine appreciation for his time at Kentucky, calling it a blessing. He also gave a special shoutout to the Wildcats fanbase, saying they're among the best in the game.

"I was really blessed to play at a school like Kentucky that has the best fans in the United States," Ware said. "They have better fans than most of the NBA teams and they're incredibly loyal. I know what it's like and I know how much the fans want to win, just like the players and the coaches want to win."

According to Ware, the passionate love and support at the level at which the Kentucky fanbase delivers fuels the team with the extra desire to go out and win.

"So I think when you know that your fans are passionate and really want to win and it makes them happy when their team wins, I think it gives you an extra incentive to go out there and play as hard as you can because you know there are kids who are fans of the team," he added.

Lance Ware also made sure to show appreciation for John Calipari, who coached him during his time at Kentucky. He spoke highly of Calipari's impact on his development, both as a player and a person.

"I would like to say that as one of my mentors," Ware said. "I can still call him today and I know he will understand. He taught me a lot. He taught me more than just basketball as a sport. He taught me how to participate in the community. He helped shape me into the person I am today… He's helped me become a better person."

Ware was with the Wildcats from 2021 to 2023, though he mostly played a reserve role during his time there. Over three seasons, he made just 77 appearances and averaged 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. After his stint with Kentucky, he transferred to Villanova and later to UT-Arlington, where he wrapped up his college basketball journey.

"We shared the same values about basketball": Former Kentucky player Lance Ware says about his decision to join Greek team Iraklis B.C.

In the same interview, Ware opened up about his decision to sign with the Greek top-tier team Iraklis B.C., noting that one of the biggest factors was coach Giorgos Sigalas.

"The way the coach said he wanted to use me seemed very interesting to me, to develop my skills," Ware said. "Every place I've been and played well, the coach has spent time with me and helped me develop my skills. The coach and I had a real conversation and we shared the same values about basketball."

Lance Ware is currently playing in the NBA Summer League for the New York Knicks, before officially beginning his journey with Iraklis B.C.

