"Better late than never": College hoops fans react as UCLA transfer Aday Mara commits to Michigan

Fans have reacted to the news that Spanish basketball star Aday Mara will turn up for the University of Michigan men’s basketball team next season. Mara, who was the No. 15 overall player in the class of 2023 and No.1 center in the same class, joins the Wolverines after spending two years playing for the UCLA Bruins.

The 7-foot-3 is the fourth player to sign for Michigan following the just concluded college basketball season, with the other three being Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau.

Following the news, Michigan fans welcomed the move, with some praising the team for pulling it off, particularly coach Dusty May.

“As a ucla fan .. this blows. Dude was given very minimal play time and made a huge impact when he was on the court.. I think he will develop into a future lottery pick,” a fan said.

“Dusty May and Pat Kelsey are going off,” another fan said.

College hoops fans react as UCLA transfer Aday Mara commits to Michigan (Image by Instagram/@tiptonedits)

“4 days late ahhhh commitment,” a fan said.

“Better late than never” ahhh commitment,” another fan said.

The excitement from the Michigan fans was clear to see, with one even calling it a big move for the team.

“Big Pick up!! 👍🏾, “ a fan said.

“Michigan Hoops 📈📈📈,” another said.

“Michigan going crazy,” another fan echoed the same view.

The Wolverines will hope that Mara’s arrival will push them closer to their goal of challenging for a national title. Michigan finished third in the Big Ten conference this season before going on to win the Big Ten tournament, beating the Wisconsin Badgers in the championship game.

What could Aday Mara bring to Michigan?

Mara comes in as a center and he is expected to replace Vladislav Goldin, who is no longer eligible for college basketball. The 7-foot-0 averaged 6.4 points, 1.6 blocks and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games for the UCLA Bruins this season. He is expected to give the Wolverines size at both ends of the court and a strong outlet for rebounds.

Despite his limited time on the hardwood, Mara's showings against Wisconsin, USC, Northwestern, and UCLA's first-round NCAA tournament win over Utah helped give a solid account of his talents.

