"Better to leave this one in the drafts," "Good Lord": Analyst faces backlash from fans following Florida State report

UConn guard Aidan Mahaney struggled in his first season with the Huskies. After two strong seasons at Saint Mary's, Mahaney transferred to UConn in last year's transfer window.

He had put up 13.9 points per game average in both of his seasons with the Gaels. However, his production fell off a cliff with the Huskies, only averaging 4.5 points per game.

Mahaney is now looking for a fresh start by entering the transfer portal again. He entered the portal at the start of the window and has been looking at several options.

A report from insider Jon Rothstein on Thursday indicated that he was going to visit both Florida State and Florida Atlantic this weekend. However, a few hours later, he was told that Mahaney no longer plans to visit Florida State.

This report came after the news that two people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday. Many fans reacted poorly to this report, not liking the way Rothstein framed it after the tragic event on Thursday.

"Probably better to leave this one in the drafts JR," one fan wrote.

"Good lord..," one fan commented.

"Read the room Jon, Jesus Christ," one fan added.

Fans continued to criticize insider Jon Rothstein in the comments on X.

"Jon - I am so disappointed in you for posting this statement given today’s event. So disrespectful. As your colleague, this makes me feel extremely embarrassed for you. Will we get an apology CBS Sports?" one fan wrote.

"Jon, we all love college basketball, but this is an insensitive tweet. Apologize and delete this tweet. Show some respect for the victims," one fan commented.

"Oh gee, I wonder why. Did something happen today? /s," one fan added.

Aidan Mahaney has until April 22 to make his transfer decision

Regardless of whether Aidan Mahaney's decision to skip his visit to Florida State had to do with Thursday's shooting, he only has a few days to make his decision. The transfer portal will close on Tuesday, April 22. As a result, he must decide where he is going to go with the information he has.

Florida Atlantic is a school he still plans to visit this weekend and could be a good fit for him. After playing at UConn, he might want to take a step down in terms of caliber of competition, and the Owls would help him regain his confidence.

