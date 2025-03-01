“Better sales rep than rebounder or defender”: College hoops fans react to Hunter Dickinson’s latest NIL collab with fast food giant on IG

Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson took to Instagram on Thursday to share his NIL deal with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Dickinson is a Caniac Ambassador, has appeared in photoshoots for the company and often eats at the restaurant before basketball games. He promoted Raising Cane's on IG:

"Nothing better than hoops and @raisingcanes. #CaniacAmbassador," the caption read.

Fans shared their reaction to the senior center's newest deal and some used the post as an excuse to poke fun at Dickinson's recent performances on the court.

"Probably a better sales rep than rebounder or defender."

A comment makes fun of Dickinson's defense and rebounding

"Bro can't have any more bad games😂"

An IG user points to Dickinson's subpar performance on the court

Others joined in, suggesting that Dickinson would be working at the fast food establishment after the end of his college career:

"Next stop for you."

"You submit your application yet?"

"You'll be there soon working."

Fans suggest Dickinson will soon be working at Raising Canes

Despite the negatives, there were still fans in the comments showing their support.

"❤️"

"😍🤩"

"YUP."

Fans hype up Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson's recent performances for Kansas

As comments under his Instagram post suggest, Hunter Dickinson hasn't had a stellar senior season. His 16.8 points per game is his lowest average since his freshman season at Michigan, and his 9.8 average rebounds and 2.0 average assists are also down from last year.

Dickinson has seen his minutes decrease from 32.2 in his junior season, his first with the Jayhawks, to 29.6 this season. This isn't surprising, as he is shooting significantly worse from beyond the arch this year and has also seen regression in his shooting from the field. The center's 22.5% three-point percentage is down from 35.4% last season and his 53.6% field-goal percentage is a career low.

Hunter Dickinson - NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Jayhawk is coming off his best game of the season, having recorded a season-high 32 points in a win over Colorado on Monday and making it a double-double with 13 rebounds. It was his third double-double in a row

However, in the three games preceding the win over the Buffaloes, Dickinson fell shy of his scoring average. In losses at Utah and BYU, Dickinson shot 33.3% and 38.5% from the field, respectively.

Hunter Dickinson - NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Utah - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson is an essential piece to the Kansas team, but his lessened performance this season has been detrimental to the Jayhawks, who fell out of the AP Top 25 this week. Comments on the center's Instagram post highlight fans' frustration with his recent showings on the court.

