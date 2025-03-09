"Beyond incredible": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley celebrates HuskyTHON raising $2,102,853.03 for Connecticut's Children

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, celebrated the Huskies' fundraising effort for Connecticut Children on Instagram. Hurley shared a photo of the Huskies carrying a large HuskyTHON 2025 banner on her Instagram story on Sunday.

UConn raised $2,102,853.03 for the children and families of the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

"This is beyond incredible!!" She wrote. "Huskies raised over 2 million dollars for the children and families of CCMC. So proud."

Andrea Hurley makes HUSKYTHON post on IG story. Image via @ahurley1211

Andrea Hurley has been actively involved with the Connecticut Children's Foundation, helping to spread awareness and raise funds for children's health and wellbeing.

Dan Hurley admits being embarrassed by viral comment

As Andrea Hurley continues to make giant strides in her cause for Connecticut Children, her husband, Dan Hurley, is on a quest for a historic three-peat for UConn in men's college basketball.

However, Hurley's Huskies have endured a difficult season, falling to some embarrassing defeats that have set them back In their quest.

As a result, Hurley became known for his boisterous antics on the sidelines, which have gone viral on social media. On Jan. 22, he was caught on camera interacting with an official and calling himself the "best coach in the f---ing sport."

During an interview with Jon Wertheim of "60 Minutes," Hurley lightheartedly admitted that his comment was embarrassing.

"I'm complex," he said. "Now listen, if I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I would have said it. But I'm embarrassed."

"When I get into it, sometimes I will say or do anything that I think will give me some type of an advantage. Either with an official or firing my team up or with carrying myself with a confidence and swagger that will give my team the ability to play better," Hurley added.

Hurley grew up in the basketball world, having played the sport at Seton Hall for his collegiate career. In 2018, he became UConn's coach and led the Huskies to two back-to-back NCAA Division I national championships (2023 and 2024).

Hurley is looking for a rare three-peat in men's basketball. However, his team has experienced an up-and-down season, finishing third in the Big East standings and 29-9 overall.

The Huskies registered a commanding 81-50 win over Seton Hall on Saturday to end the regular season. Their next game is on Friday, when they start the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

