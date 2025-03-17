"Beyond proud": No. 6 seed Iowa HC Jan Jensen shows gratitude and excitement as Hawkeyes prepare to face No. 11 Murray State

Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen shared her excitement after Selection Sunday, which saw the Hawkeyes named the No. 6 seed ahead of the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, on Instagram, Jensen expressed her pride in the Hawks before the team heads to Norman to play against No. 11 seed Murray State on Saturday.

Ad

"Let's Dance!!!! I am beyond proud and incredibly happy for our Hawks ... We're heading to Norman, Ok to take on a very good Murray State team. Let's Goooo!" She captioned the post.

Jan Jensen reacts to Iowa's NCAA tourney seeding on IG story. Image via @janjensen13

Jensen's Iowa has endured a difficult season. It went on a five-game losing streak before the postseason Big Ten, which probably cost the Hawkeyes a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. However, the Hawkeyes went on a three-game winning run in their bid to make it a fourth straight conference title but ultimately fell short in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Despite their disappointing loss to Creighton, they enter March Madness as one of the hottest teams to beat. Lucy Olsen, Addison O'Grady, Sydney Affolter and Hanna Stuelke are expected to inspire Iowa to a historic run in the tournament.

Jan Jensen explains Iowa's approach to NCAA Tournament

Iowa women's basketball enters into the NCAA Tournament with what many may consider a relatively underwhelming record in the regular 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes are 22-10 overall and eighth in the Big Ten with 10-8 this season. They were named the sixth seed in the upcoming tournament and will face the 11th-seeded Murray State on Saturday at Norman, Oklahoma.

Ad

Following Selection Sunday, Iowa coach Jan Jensen shared how the team will approach the event in a YouTube video uploaded by Hawk Central.

"Well, I don't know, it's different approach," the Hawkeye coach said. "Just the every, how it's been since the exhibition game, just because you're now the one in the hottest seat, right. So, it will always be different, but it's different because it's the big dance, right?" (2:07)

Ad

And it's a true one and done as far as how we've done it in the past. I think the formular is relatively it is what it is in the sense that it is either Saturday, Monday or Friday, Sunday. So I haven't thought ahead exactly how it might differ from what we've done last year."

Ad

Jensen concluded that the team will focus on the game against Murray State in Oklahoma. She does not think the approach to the game will be different from the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here