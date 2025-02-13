BF Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops 1-word reaction for Hanna Cavinder and twin Haley’s latest snippet with energy drink company

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:37 GMT
Miami Hurricanes women&rsquo;s basketball star, Hanna Cavinder. IG image via @hanna.cavinder
Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, hyped her brother's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, for the Miami women's basketball star's latest shoot with an energy drink. Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, made a video to promote 'Ghost Energy,' a nutrition drink brand that they have partnered with.

Kylie shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Queens."
Kylie Beck hypes Hanna and Haley Cavinder video on IG story. Image via @kyliebeck_
Kylie and Hanna are known to be friends and always support each other on social media. Hanna Cavinder began dating Kylie's brother during the summer of 2024 and she has been accepted by the Beck family, including her mom, Tracy Beck.

Hanna Cavinder gets emotional while revealing news about her twin, Haley

Hanna Cavinder could not hold back her tears as she made a special announcement about her and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder's situation. In a YouTube video posted by WBB Clips on Jan. 18, Cavinder revealed that she and her twin would be living apart from each other this year.

"Haley and I are moving away from each other, which is so sad. We've only lived together for 26 years. What am I on? We're 24, I'm sorry, for 24 years," she said (0:08).
youtube-cover

The Cavinder twins played basketball together since they were little. They began their collegiate basketball careers at Fresno State, where they helped the Bulldogs to a Mountain West regular-season championship.

The twins joined the Miami Hurricanes in 2022 and quickly established themselves as leaders of the team. In their first year, the twins helped Miami to its first-ever Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Transferring to Miami opened more opportunities for them. They became some of the first student-athletes to sign Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of student-athlete compensation.

On the court, Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to shine, with Haley producing a stellar stat this season. Averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 46.3 percent shooting per game this season.

She also reached a historical 1000 career points. Hanna Cavinder may not be as prolific as her twin, but she does average 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 46.4 percent shooting per game this season.

Off the court, the Cavinder twins are social media stars, with over 4.5 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 followers on their joint Instagram account.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
