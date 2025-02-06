  • home icon
  • BF Chris Hilton Jr adores $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson’s practice session ahead of LSU vs Missouri

BF Chris Hilton Jr adores $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson’s practice session ahead of LSU vs Missouri

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:32 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - (Image Source: Imagn)

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend, LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., posted photos on his Instagram story Thursday of the star guard practicing ahead of the game against Missouri.

"NMW ❤️♾️," the IG story read, an abbreviation that usually means no matter what.
Chris Hilton Jr. shows support for girlfriend Flau&#039;Jae Johnson on his IG story
Chris Hilton Jr. shows support for girlfriend Flau'Jae Johnson on his IG story

Johnson and the No. 6 LSU Tigers aim to secure their fourth consecutive win on Thursday when they visit the Missouri Tigers. The junior guard has put up 20-plus points in each of these three straight victories, including a season-high tying 25 points in the Jan. 30 win over then-No. 13 Oklahoma, who now sits at No. 15.

also-read-trending Trending

The Tigers player is having her best season yet, starting in all 24 of LSU's games so far and averaging 20 points per game. The star guard and rapper is also thriving with her NIL deals. Johnson, who has 1.9 million Instagram followers, has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, the highest in women's college basketball.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

These NIL deals include JBL, The Athlete's Foot and Powerade, among others. The LSU junior also has a deal with Unrivaled, the three-on-three women's basketball league, and holds equity in the league.

Despite On3's $1.5 million valuation, Johnson estimates her deals to be worth closer to $4.5 million.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value."

The Tigers' Talented Couple

Flau'jae Johnson isn't the only athlete in her relationship. Chris Hilton Jr., also a junior at LSU, is a wide receiver for the Tigers' football team. This past season, he scored three touchdowns with gained 243 receiving yards. The two LSU athletes often share photos and clips of their relationship on Instagram. In December, they posted pictures of themselves in matching Christmas pajamas.

"Santa Listened ❤️ #MerryChristmas🎄," the caption reads.

Balancing her basketball career, rap endeavors, numerous NIL deals and a star-studded relationship, Johnson keeps a busy schedule. Tonight, she aims to showcase her skills as a guard in the SEC matchup against Missouri. Hilton Jr.'s Instagram story proves Johnson has his support as she prepares for the game.

हिन्दी