Big 12 expansion hits Gonzaga shores as conference realignment negotiations begin for 2024-25 season: Reports

The Big 12 expansion has been extremely aggressive in adding programs in the last few years. Before this season, they added the Cincinnati Bearcats, UCF Knights, BYU Cougars, and Houston Cougars. Beginning in 2024, they will officially add the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. However, they are still in acquisition mode, as they want to add the Gonzaga Bulldogs as early as the 2024-25 season.

According to Seth Davis of The Messenger, Gonzaga, and the Big 12 Conference are resuming talks for the potential of the Bulldogs joining the conference in all sports. While in Dallas for the Big 12 meetings last week, commissioner Brett Yormark presented his case for the inclusion of the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

This proposal reportedly surprised some of the members after Yormark commented in mid-August that talks were "no longer" after the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to pair with Colorado. While the previous discussion included Gonzaga and UConn, there is no discussion with Connecticut now.

The push by Yormark is to add Gonzaga for the 2024-2025 season as a best-case scenario. Some issues must be discussed first, such as the financial ramifications of adding eight teams in 24 months.

However, the presidents of the conference have given permission for Yormark to continue negotiations. This would be interesting as Gonzaga does not have a football program, and the travel situation of Gonzaga being located in Spokane, Washington, will provide issues for all sports.

The Messenger also has sources stating that the deal between the Big 12 and Gonzaga would need to be done by the end of the year, if not even earlier. However, the fact the conference is still looking to add is an exciting wrinkle nonetheless.

What would the addition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs mean for the Big 12 expansion?

This would be a huge addition if it made economic sense for both sides, as the Big 12 currently has a lot of strong basketball programs. Even with the departure of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns after this season as they join the Southeastern Conference, this will be a strong basketball conference.

Gonzaga is not in a power conference right now, and adding them in a conference with the likes of the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, and Baylor Bears, to name a few, will easily make the conference the premier one of college basketball.

Expect Commissioner Brett Yormark to continue this as an attempt to dominate more than just college football.