Big 12 tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Houston Cougars dominated the Big 12 after securing back-to-back regular season titles ahead of the Big 12 tournament. One major achievement missing for Houston is a Big 12 tournament title. Last year, the Cougars missed the opportunity in the championship game against Iowa State. This time, they will be determined to claim the crown after running through the league with a 19-1 record.
Despite Houston’s dominance, the competition in the Big 12 tournament is set to be tough. No. 2 Texas Tech, a program that has never won the tournament, have proven they can make history after an impressive regular season, including a road win over Houston. No. 4 BYU has also emerged as a contender, improving to an eight-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, No. 3 Arizona, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 6 Kansas are all looking to pull their weight, with each program ranked in the top 10 at some point during the season. With programs eager for a championship, the Big 12 tournament is setting up to be an exciting battle for conference supremacy.
Big 12 tournament bracket 2025
The championship will run for five days, with 16 programs battling for the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The top four programs (Houston, Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona) will receive slots in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament. The tournament will be a single-elimination, and every program will be fighting for the coveted automatic qualifying spot.
2025 Big 12 tournament schedule and location
Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri
Tuesday, March 11 - First round
Wednesday, March 12 - Second round
Thursday, March 13 - Quarterfinals
Friday, March 14 - Semifinals
Saturday, March 15 - Championship game (Finals)
When does the Big 12 tournament start, and how to watch the games?
The Big 12 tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday. Games 1 to 8 will be televised on ESPN+. Games 9 to 14 will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. The final, Game 15, will be televised on ESPN.
2025 Big 12 tournament tickets
Tickets for the Big 12 tournament can be obtained through the Big 12 website for as low as $74 for the all-session price. Ticket prices for other levels are also available on the website.
