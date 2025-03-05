  • home icon
  • Big 12 women’s basketball awards 2025: Full list of top performers and achievers ft. Hailey Van Lith, JJ Quinerly and more

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 05, 2025 18:32 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor - Source: Imagn

The Big 12 Conference announced its regular season honors for women's basketball. The conference's head coaches vote on the honors, who are not permitted to vote for their own players to receive individual accolades.

Let's take a deeper dive into the award winners and discuss what they did during the regular season.

Big 12 women's basketball awards for the 2024-25 season

Big 12 Player of the Year/Newcomer of the Year

TCU Horned Frogs senior guard Hailey Van Lith won both the Newcomer of the Year and the Big 12 Player of the Year honors. She started all 31 games, averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.5 minutes. Van Lith's shooting helped the club maintain its dominance, as she shot 45.4% overall, 33.1% from beyond the arc, and 79.6% from the charity stripe.

also-read-trending Trending

Big 12 Freshman of the Year

BYU Cougars guard Delaney Gibb walked away with the Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. She was electric shooting the basketball as she connected on 46.0% of her shots, including 40.1% from the 3-point line and 77.2% from the free-throw line. She averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Senior guard JJ Quinerly of the West Virginia Mountaineers was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She became the first player to receive the award in back-to-back seasons since Lauren Cox did in 2018-19. On the season she finished with 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in 30.7 minutes.

Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year

Senior guard Yaya Felder of the Baylor Bears took home the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year. She came off the bench in 26 of the 31 games played and finished with a 43.7/39.2/73.5 shooting split while averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game.

Big 12 Coach of the Year

TCU Horned Frogs coach Mark Campbell was named this year's Big 12 Coach of the Year. The team finished first in the Big 12 with a 28-3 (16-2 Big 12) record and ended the regular season ranked eighth in the AP Poll.

All-Big 12 First Team

  • Guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor
  • Center Audi Crooks, Iowa State (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard S'Mya Nichols, Kansas
  • Guard Serena Sundell, Kansas State
  • Guard Stailee Heard, Oklahoma State
  • Guard Madison Conner, TCU
  • Center Sedona Prince, TCU (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard Hailey Van Lith, TCU (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard Gianna Kneepkens, Utah
  • Guard JJ Quinerly, Guard (Unanimous Selection)

All-Big 12 Second Team

  • Guard Sarah Andrews, Baylor
  • Center Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor
  • Guard Delaney Gibb, BYU
  • Forward Addy Brown, Iowa State
  • Center Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

All-Big 12 Third Team

  • Forward Jillian Hayes, Cincinnati
  • Forward Temira Poindexter, Kansas State
  • Guard Anna Gret Asi, Oklahoma State
  • Guard Jordan Harrison, West Virginia
  • Forward Maye Toure, Utah

All-Big 12 Freshman Team

  • Guard Lauryn Swann, Arizona
  • Guard Delaney Gibb, BYU (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard Emely Rodriguez, UCF
  • Forward Regan Williams, Kansas
  • Guard Jadyn Wooten, Oklahoma State

All-Big 12 Defensive Team

  • Guard Bell Fontleroy, Baylor
  • Guard Zyanna Walker, Kansas State
  • Center Sedona Prince, TCU (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard JJ Quinerly, West Virginia (Unanimous Selection)
  • Guard Kyah Watson, West Virginia

Edited by Krutik Jain
