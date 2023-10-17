Big East basketball predictions 2023-2024: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

While conference realignment has been the talk of the college sports world, the Big East has yet to be affected by the constant movement. There will once again be 11 teams in the conference in 2023-2024. Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming Big East season below.

Big East standings

1. UConn Huskies

2. Marquette Golden Eagles

3. Creighton Bluejays

4. Villanova Wildcats

5. St. John's Red Storm

6. Xavier Musketeers

7. Providence Friars

8. Georgetown Hoyas

9. Seton Hall Pirates

10. Butler Bulldogs

11. DePaul Blue Demons

The Big East figures to be one of the top-heavy conferences in college basketball this season. The race for the top spot in the conference will likely be a four-team race between the No.5-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles, No.6-ranked UConn Huskies, No.8-ranked Creighton Bluejays and No.22-ranked Villanova Wildcats. No other team in the conference is ranked in the initial AP Poll.

While each of the four schools should qualify for the NCAA Tournament, conference play will significantly impact the seeding and whether or not any of the remaining Big East programs reach March Madness. The conference sent five of their 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Best Game: UConn Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles

The UConn Huskies lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. However, they were able to claim their fifth national championship since 1999. While they did lose several key pieces from last year's roster, UConn brought in the fourth-ranked recruiting class.

The Marquette Golden Eagles were able to win the Big East Tournament. But, they were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. The Golden Eagles brought in the 28th-ranked recruiting class. However, they will return most of their roster from last season.

The two teams will meet twice during the regular season. However, it is the latter of those matchups that gets the nod for best game. UConn will visit Marquette in the second to last game of the season in a matchup that could have big implications. The Huskies and Golden Eagles split two regular-season meetings. However, Marquette took the rubber match in the conference tournament.

Big East champions

The UConn Huskies have won seven Big East titles, trailing only the Georgetown Hoyas, who have won eight. While they will have plenty of competition, look for the Huskies to build off a title-winning season as they win the conference championship.