Big East March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA tournament ft. UConn

The March Madness participants from the Big East Conference are now locked in, and they`ll be among the 68 squads battling it out for college hoops supremacy. Only three teams made it out of the conference: the UConn Huskies, Marquette Golden Eagles and the Creighton Bluejays as 1, 2 and 3-seeds, respectively.

Here`s a look at the teams, and their chances of going deep or perhaps even winning it all.

UConn Huskies

For the UConn Huskies men`s basketball team, it was only a matter of time before they were dubbed the top overall seed in this year`s March Madness. As the defending champs looking to be the first repeat winners since Florida in 2006 and 2007, the second-ranked Huskies (31-3) have a ton of pressure on them.

While they're down the duo that led them to last year`s national title, UConn still has a stacked roster featuring Donovan Clingan, Tristan Newton and potential NBA first-round pick Stephon Castle leading the charge.

Marquette Golden Eagles

Coach Shaka Smart is making his third straight March Madness appearance with the 10th-ranked Golden Eagles (25-9), which is already a feat in itself. This is partly due to them going all the way to the Big East Tournament title game, even if they lost to the eventual champion Huskies.

While Marquette was missing a fully healthy Tyler Kolek, Smart says his star player will see action in the NCAA Tournament (via ESPN). Pundits believe that Smart could lead the Golden Eagles to the Final Four at most, where they could run out of steam. But stranger things have happened, and there's not a lot of reasons to count the boys from Milwaukee out.

Creighton Bluejays

As a 3-seed, eighth-ranked Creighton's ceiling is believed to be at least the national title game. They're probably among the few teams with the absolute best shot at taking down UConn. The Blue Jays (23-9) handed the Huskies one of their worst losses of the year, and they have a ton of confidence heading into the Big Dance

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist Ryan Kalkbrenner will be the Bluejays' biggest weapon. As the team`s leading scorer, the 7-foot-1 slotman out of Florissant, MO will have to bring his A-game throughout for Creighton to live up to its tournament ceiling.