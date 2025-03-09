Big East Tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

St. John's Red Storm, under Rick Pitino, secured their first outright conference title since 1985, finishing on top of Creighton and the rest of the pack. The Red Storm head into the Big East Tournament as the No. 1 seed, looking to continue their dominant run.

The next hurdle for St. John’s will be to win their first Big East Tournament title since 2000 in Madison Square Garden. They are set to face competition from other top programs, including two-time reigning national champion UConn. The Huskies finished third in the conference and will aim for back-to-back conference tournament victories on the back of a four-game winning streak.

No. 4 seed Xavier has impressed with wins over Creighton, Marquette and UConn, but a slow 9-7 start has left them on the hunt for the NCAA Tournament.

Big East Tournament bracket 2025

The Big East Tournament follows the same format as the NCAA Tournament, with one loss leading to elimination. The top five programs (St. John’s, Creighton, UConn, Xavier, Marquette) have secured automatic qualification.

The fourth and fifth seeds (Xavier and Marquette) will go head-to-head also in the quarterfinals. The last program standing at the final buzzer will get the conference’s automatic spot in 2025 March Madness.

Big East Tournament schedule and location 2025

All Big East Tournament games will be played at Madison Square Garden, New York, with the first round tipping off on Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 12 - First round

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler 4:00 PM 2 No. 7 Georgetown vs. No. 10 DePaul 6:30 PM 3 No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Seton Hall 9:00 PM

Thursday, March 13 - Quarterfinals

Game Opponents Time (ET) 4 No. 1 St. John's vs. Game 1 winner Noon 5 No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Marquette 2:30 PM 6 No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner 7:00 PM 7 No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 PM

Friday, March 14 - Semifinals

Game Opponents Time (ET) 8 Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 5:30 PM 9 Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 15 - Championship game (Finals)

Game Opponents Time (ET) 10 Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 6:30 PM

When does the Big East Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 12 to 15, 2025

Games one to five will be televised on Peacock, as games six and seven are set to be televised on FS1. The latter parts of the tournament featuring Games eight until 10 will be televised on the main Fox channel.

Big East Tournament tickets 2025

Tickets for the Big East Conference Tournament can be obtained through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for the first round of games start from $24.20 and $138.06 for the quarterfinals, with ticket pricing for other rounds yet to be published. However, ticket prices for the championship game will start from $130.90, per Ticketmaster.

What date does Big East 2025 start?

The Big East Conference 2025 is set to begin on Wednesday. The winner of the tournament is set to receive an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament.

